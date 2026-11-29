Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope

A friend may bring good news today, giving an otherwise average day a welcome lift. A social gathering or a meaningful conversation with someone familiar will help you feel more connected. The Moon in Cancer in your eleventh house throughout the day brings friends, social contacts and financial gains into focus. Your earnings are likely to balance your expenditure, keeping your financial position steady even if there is no major improvement. A planned long journey may also be cancelled, changing the arrangements you had made for the day. You will consequently spend more time within familiar surroundings and social circles. Avoid becoming overly enthusiastic about purchasing a house today. Such a decision will benefit from further consideration, while the day's immediate happiness will come from the people around you and the positive news they share.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

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Your love life is likely to improve, with a more relaxed atmosphere making time together enjoyable. You will feel receptive to affectionate conversations, particularly when there is no pressure to discuss difficult matters. Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, encourages you to withdraw from unnecessary activity and release concerns that have occupied too much of your private thoughts. You may feel less inclined to revisit every issue repeatedly. This quieter emotional approach will sit comfortably alongside affection and companionship. After spending time with friends or attending a gathering, you may particularly enjoy a peaceful moment with your partner.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

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A classmate may help you with your studies, making a difficult subject or assignment easier to understand. This is a favourable time to ask questions and benefit from someone else's explanation. The Sun in Scorpio, your third house, brings initiative and self-respect into communication, encouraging you to express your ideas confidently when interacting with teachers or seniors. You will want your efforts to be recognised. Business activity is likely to remain average, with routine responsibilities setting the pace. Professional contacts may provide useful conversations, although they may not immediately lead to significant results. The cancellation of a planned long journey could also require adjustments to your work or study schedule.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your income is likely to balance your expenditure, keeping your financial position steady. This will be an average day for money matters, without any strong indication of a major gain or loss. Conversations with friends may bring earnings or financial plans into discussion, but your overall position will remain manageable. A planned house purchase should be postponed, as the decision deserves more consideration. You will have an opportunity to revisit the matter after attending to your immediate financial requirements. Business earnings are also likely to reflect the day's ordinary level of activity. The encouraging news from a friend will add happiness beyond the financial picture. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your income is likely to balance your expenditure, keeping your financial position steady. This will be an average day for money matters, without any strong indication of a major gain or loss. Conversations with friends may bring earnings or financial plans into discussion, but your overall position will remain manageable. A planned house purchase should be postponed, as the decision deserves more consideration. You will have an opportunity to revisit the matter after attending to your immediate financial requirements. Business earnings are also likely to reflect the day's ordinary level of activity. The encouraging news from a friend will add happiness beyond the financial picture. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your mood will benefit from social interaction and the feeling of being included in other people's happiness. However, you will also appreciate some quiet time after spending enough hours in conversation. The cancellation of your planned journey will change the day's rhythm, leaving you with more time for familiar activities. You may feel less inclined to keep yourself occupied throughout the day. A balance between social contact and personal space will help you feel comfortable. Enjoy the positive developments around you without putting pressure on yourself to remain active every moment.

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Tip for the Day: Accept help with your studies and postpone the house purchase until you have considered it carefully.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)