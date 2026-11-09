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Virgo Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: A brave decision may shape your career goals in a new way today

Virgo Horoscope Today: Best for effort-led progress and family support. Watch impatience when hard work brings restlessness.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 04:05:19 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope (freepik)
Virgo Horoscope (freepik)

At home, your younger sibling's support will strengthen your confidence as a demanding day gets under way. Hard work will dominate, bringing some tension and restlessness, but that sense of having support will matter. A brave decision may push you to work harder, giving your effort a more definite direction. The Moon in Libra in your second house all day puts family talk, food and spending at the center of attention. You will have clear feelings about what is being discussed at home and how it affects everyday life. Relations with your spouse will remain good, offering another steady part of the day. The overall rhythm is active and effortful, with encouragement coming through close family ties.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your spouse relationship will stay good, giving you a comfortable place to bring the concerns of the day. You will feel the value of familiar companionship when work has made you restless. Children will perform better and reach the outcomes they have been seeking, bringing a welcome family moment. Their progress will give the household something encouraging to discuss. Your younger sibling's support will also raise your confidence, particularly when a decision asks more of you. Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, brings withdrawal and letting go, so you will feel less interested in carrying every outside concern into private time. A quieter interval at home will appeal after the more demanding hours.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Hard work will be the main feature of employment and study. The day will ask you to stay with a task even when progress feels demanding. A brave decision may increase the amount you are willing to take on, bringing renewed purpose along with extra effort. Direct Mars in Cancer, your eleventh house, is debilitated and adds drive towards your goals, though impatience can enter exchanges connected with them. Watch a short temper when the work takes longer than you hoped. Children have a stronger academic promise, with better performance and desired outcomes indicated. For your own work, confidence will grow through the support you receive and the effort you put in. Give the task already under way a settled period of attention.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Tension and restlessness will accompany the heavier workload. You will feel a strong urge to keep moving, particularly after making a decision that raises your expectations of yourself. Family support will help your mood, and good relations with your spouse will provide a reassuring setting at the end of the day. You will also want some private time when conversation has had its turn. That wish to withdraw will feel natural after sustained effort. A calmer evening pace will suit you, especially once the main work is finished. Your attention will gradually move from what remains to be achieved towards the comfort of being at home.

Tip for the Day: Accept your sibling's encouragement and give today's hardest task a patient effort.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

horoscope todaytoday horoscopehoroscope 2026sun signszodiac signastrologyvirgohoroscope virgo
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Virgo Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: A brave decision may shape your career goals in a new way today
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