Virgo Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: A brave decision may shape your career goals in a new way today

Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope (freepik)

At home, your younger sibling's support will strengthen your confidence as a demanding day gets under way. Hard work will dominate, bringing some tension and restlessness, but that sense of having support will matter. A brave decision may push you to work harder, giving your effort a more definite direction. The Moon in Libra in your second house all day puts family talk, food and spending at the center of attention. You will have clear feelings about what is being discussed at home and how it affects everyday life. Relations with your spouse will remain good, offering another steady part of the day. The overall rhythm is active and effortful, with encouragement coming through close family ties.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse relationship will stay good, giving you a comfortable place to bring the concerns of the day. You will feel the value of familiar companionship when work has made you restless. Children will perform better and reach the outcomes they have been seeking, bringing a welcome family moment. Their progress will give the household something encouraging to discuss. Your younger sibling's support will also raise your confidence, particularly when a decision asks more of you. Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, brings withdrawal and letting go, so you will feel less interested in carrying every outside concern into private time. A quieter interval at home will appeal after the more demanding hours.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

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Hard work will be the main feature of employment and study. The day will ask you to stay with a task even when progress feels demanding. A brave decision may increase the amount you are willing to take on, bringing renewed purpose along with extra effort. Direct Mars in Cancer, your eleventh house, is debilitated and adds drive towards your goals, though impatience can enter exchanges connected with them. Watch a short temper when the work takes longer than you hoped. Children have a stronger academic promise, with better performance and desired outcomes indicated. For your own work, confidence will grow through the support you receive and the effort you put in. Give the task already under way a settled period of attention.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Financial progress will come strictly through effort today. The useful route lies in work you actually undertake and carry forward. A bolder decision may make you more willing to put in the hours needed, but the financial promise remains tied to that labor. Family spending will come into conversation, with ordinary household choices taking up some attention. You will want to understand how the day's work connects with the needs at home. Support from a younger sibling will strengthen your confidence and help you feel more ready to pursue your work. The day favors a practical relationship between your aims and the effort available to pursue them. Earnings remain a work-led matter, with your willingness to keep going central to financial progress. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Financial progress will come strictly through effort today. The useful route lies in work you actually undertake and carry forward. A bolder decision may make you more willing to put in the hours needed, but the financial promise remains tied to that labor. Family spending will come into conversation, with ordinary household choices taking up some attention. You will want to understand how the day's work connects with the needs at home. Support from a younger sibling will strengthen your confidence and help you feel more ready to pursue your work. The day favors a practical relationship between your aims and the effort available to pursue them. Earnings remain a work-led matter, with your willingness to keep going central to financial progress. Virgo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Tension and restlessness will accompany the heavier workload. You will feel a strong urge to keep moving, particularly after making a decision that raises your expectations of yourself. Family support will help your mood, and good relations with your spouse will provide a reassuring setting at the end of the day. You will also want some private time when conversation has had its turn. That wish to withdraw will feel natural after sustained effort. A calmer evening pace will suit you, especially once the main work is finished. Your attention will gradually move from what remains to be achieved towards the comfort of being at home.

Tip for the Day: Accept your sibling's encouragement and give today's hardest task a patient effort.

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Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)