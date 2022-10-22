Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Know your love forecast

Virgo Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Know your love forecast

horoscope
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 22 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. You don’t need to pretend to be someone you are not. Although the fear of commitment holds you back, you wish for love to be present in your life.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 22, 2022: Ride your bicycle today!
Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 22, 2022: Ride your bicycle today!
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, it is very difficult to find someone with whom you can connect mentally and emotionally, someone you can vibe without any filter or inner contemplation. You have finally found that person in your life with who you feel to be in your own form. You don’t need to pretend to be someone you are not. Although the fear of commitment holds you back, you wish for love to be present in your life. Today, contemplate and conduct a self-talk. Try to understand yourself from every corner and edge. This is important because before trying to understand someone else, you need to know yourself completely, be it your needs, wishes, hidden truths or avoided areas. That way you could make a wise decision without any plausible blunder.

Virgo Health Today

Ride your bicycle today! It could help you in refreshing your mind and easing your muscles. This will also boost your serotonin levels.

Virgo Finance Today

The salary count begins from a certain amount. The newly joined individual doesn’t receive a six digit in their first job. If you love what you do, you already have a reason to keep going!

Virgo Career Today

The desk job might make you feel out of place. Being a creative person, it might make you feel suffocated and hinder your artistic side. Look for the options that suit you best. You might possibly receive the best deal today!

Virgo Family Today

The environment at your home might feel exhausting at times. The deliberate need to run away is a dream of every teenager. Start perceiving the matters from your parents’ perspective too! That way you could gain a pair of metaphorical glasses to get a proper view of life.

Virgo Love Life Today

You have always been silent lover. You have difficulties in expressing your feelings at times. You are about to meet the exact match with the similar issue today. This person is here to stay!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope virgo + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope virgo + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out