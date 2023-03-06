Weekly Career Horoscope for 6-12 March 2023:

Aries: If you've been feeling like you're in a rut at work, this week could bring some much-needed changes. You may be ready to take on new challenges and put your natural leadership skills to use. Don't be afraid to speak up and share your ideas. Things could start moving in a positive direction for you professionally. Financially, things may be a little tighter than usual this week. You may need to cut back on spending.

Taurus: If you've been thinking about making a change in your career, this is the week to do it. You will feel confident and ready for something new. Don't be afraid to take risks and go after what you really want. It's time to put yourself first and make your own happiness a priority. In terms of your finances, things are looking good this week. You should have no trouble meeting your obligations and may even have some extra money to play with.

Gemini: You’ll be able to put your skills to good use this week by networking and advocating for yourself. Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for what you deserve. This is a time of growth and reward, so don’t hesitate to take risks! You may find yourself feeling a bit anxious about your finances this week. However, it's important to stay focused on your long-term goals and not let short-term setbacks discourage you.

Cancer: This week, you may feel a bit frustrated with your career progress. You may feel like you're not being recognized for your hard work. Remember that success takes time, and that hard work and dedication will eventually pay off. In business, you need to focus on building relationships, whether it's with clients, customers, or business partners. This week, you may need to be more disciplined with your spending.

Leo: This week, you may find yourself feeling a bit scattered and unfocused in your career. You may have a lot of ideas and projects on the go, but it's important to stay organized and prioritize your tasks. Make sure you're taking the time to plan and strategize your approach to ensure you're making progress towards your goals. Make sure you're setting aside money for emergencies and unexpected expenses.

Virgo: If you're looking to make a major financial move this week, Leo, you may want to wait until next week. You're feeling confident and optimistic about your prospects right now, but that could be blinding you to potential risks. Slow down, do your homework, and make sure you're doing what's best for your long-term stability. On the career front, things are humming along nicely for you at the moment. Use this time to get ahead on any projects.

Libra: This is a good week to network and put feelers out there for possible new opportunities. You may have some unexpected encounters that could lead to something big. Keep your eyes open and don’t be afraid to seize opportunity when it comes knocking. On the financial front, things are looking stable this week. Nothing dramatic is happening, but you should be able to keep things ticking along nicely.

Scorpio: This is a good week for you to focus on your career and business goals. You have the energy and enthusiasm to make things happen. Things may not always go smoothly, but you can use your optimistic attitude to push through any obstacles. Keep your eye on the prize and don't give up easily. You may also find that you have more financial opportunities this week. Be smart with your money. If you see a chance to make a wise investment, go for it.

Sagittarius: If you’re looking to make a big career move, this is not the week to do it. You may be feeling extra ambitious, but all that energy would be better spent on research and planning. The more information you have, the better your chances of success. This is also a good time to focus on your finances. If you’ve been meaning to get your budget in order, now is the time to do it. Be extra disciplined and organized.

Capricorn: If you have been thinking about making a change, this is the perfect time to do it. You are likely to be successful no matter what you choose. Take advantage of any networking opportunities that come your way and don’t be afraid to take risks. You have the clarity of mind and the determination to make things happen. Keep your head up and stay positive, and you will complete all tasks on time.

Aquarius: You may have some big ideas this week, but be sure to back them up with research and planning. This is a time for you to lay the groundwork for future success. You're full of energy and enthusiasm, but make sure you're channelling it into something productive. You may find yourself feeling more confident this week, and that's the perfect time to push past any doubts or fears you've been having.

Pisces: It's important to be proactive and seek out new opportunities for growth and development. In business, you need to be more flexible and adaptable when it comes to making decisions. It's important to stay up-to-date on industry trends and be willing to pivot when necessary. Focus on building a strong financial foundation for the future. Investing in stocks can be a good way to build long-term wealth.

