Weekly Chinese Horoscope from August 19-25, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, your energy is lively and positive. Spend time with loved ones, and you'll be able to share your happiness with them.

Lucky Day in Love: August 23

This is your luckiest day for love. Know what you want and say it, but also listen to others and be kind. This balance is key to building strong relationships.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 21

Your social life might be up and down this week, but you'll find joy in hobbies that relax you, like working on a craft project.

Lucky Day for Career: August 25

Things might feel slow at work but don't worry. Rest up—things will pick up soon enough.

This week, your energy is watchful. Trust your intuition and only let in what feels right, even if others don't understand.

Lucky Day in Love: August 21

Be cautious of outside influences that could create problems in your relationship. Stay proactive to protect what you value.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 19 and 20

Be mindful of fake friends who take up too much space in your life. Don't let peer pressure keep harmful people around.

Lucky Day in Career: August 23

This day is your lucky day for your career. Be patient and kind, as these traits will help you in unexpected ways this week.

Ever wonder why you sometimes know what's going to happen before others? This week, trust your intuition and lean into this power.

Lucky Day in Love: August 23

Know your worth and don't compromise on your core values. True compatibility won't ask you to.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 23

Your social life might be up and down, but you likely won't be too concerned. Instead, focus on your career and other important priorities.

Lucky Day in Career: August 25

The energy around your work is strong, especially if you're facing new decisions. Trust yourself and take charge of your future.

It's important to stay open to what the other side has to say in a debate or conflict. You might find valuable insights if you set aside pride and really listen.

Lucky Day in Love: August 25

You will thrive in relationships when you care deeply. Don't let the fear of heartbreak hold you back. If there are no red flags, give it your best.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 25

Your social life will shine this week, especially if you go out with friends or host a themed party. Let your creativity lead the way.

Lucky Day in Career: August 21

The energy at work might feel slow, but stay committed to your goals. This slower pace is just a part of the process, and things will unfold in time.

The right people will come into your life when the time is right, especially if you're looking for a soulmate, mentor, or true friend.

Lucky Day in Love: August 21

Know what you offer in a relationship, but also understand that not everyone will appreciate the same things. Stay confident in yourself, and you'll be able to see true compatibility clearly.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 20

Your social life will be great this week! Reach out to your loved ones and friends. Your kindness will mean a lot, especially to those who might be hesitant to ask for support.

Lucky Day in Career: August 19

Things are looking good at work. Take the lead in areas where you're strong, and be open to learning in areas where you're not. You have exciting adventures ahead!

This week's energy is sweet and comforting. Embrace it, and you'll see why it's important to balance your loved ones with your other dreams and goals.

Lucky Day in Love: August 19

Take the initiative in your relationship. Be creative, but also leave room for spontaneity. When you do, magic will happen.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 19

Your social life is interesting this week. If you have true friendships, you'll thrive. Opportunities will come your way. But if not, be mindful and consider letting go of what's holding you back.

Lucky Day in Career: August 24

Your work life will be good, but don't overwork yourself. The time for pushing hard will come later. For now, focus on enjoying the journey and the process.

Your energy this week is calm and steady. Follow where your heart leads, and you'll discover deeper meaning in life.

Lucky Day in Love: August 23

Don’t dismiss someone based on first impressions. Your soulmate may be very different from you, especially on the outside.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 21

You might need to put in extra effort to keep your social life active. This is a good time to focus on your family or yourself. Enjoy the peace and take time to rest.

Lucky Day in Career: August 19

Things are moving along as they should, and you might notice some improvements with coworkers or your boss. Stay calm and keep doing what you’re doing. Bigger changes will come later this year.

If someone tells you that you can’t do something, ask yourself if they’re right or just feel threatened by your abilities. Your talents haven’t gone unnoticed.

Lucky Day in Love: August 20

Be true to yourself and open to trying new things your partner suggests. It's a great way to explore, learn, and grow together.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 19

Your social life will be great this week, especially if you’re attending a baby shower or family event. Just be mindful of gossip.

Lucky Day in Career: August 21

The energy around your work is positive, so ignore any discouragement from others. Be your own cheerleader—you've got this!

It's time to decide. Do you want to follow one path or another? You can't choose both.

Lucky Day in Love: August 23

If you're involved in a love triangle, take a step back and ask yourself if it's worth the trouble. The signs are there for you to see.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 24

Your social life might feel a bit stifled now because other areas of your life are taking priority. That’s okay. Don’t force yourself to socialize just because of peer pressure.

Lucky Day in Career: August 19

Know what you want in your job. Quick decisions can lead to quick opportunities and recognition.

This week’s energy is calm but warm. Spend more time outside, and you might find adventures in unexpected places!

Lucky Day in Love: August 19

Stand up for yourself and take a step back if you feel unheard. Love should be supportive and understanding.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 24

Your social life will be great, especially if you’re hosting a party. Expect lots of fun and drinks!

Lucky Day in Career: August 25

Your work energy is strong, so plan ahead if you have decisions to make. Keep up the pace you’ve set, and new opportunities will come soon.

This week’s energy is restful. Focus on catching up on sleep and taking care of yourself first.

Lucky Day in Love: August 25

Be kind and don’t avoid important conversations just to keep the peace. These talks can bring you closer and reveal true compatibility.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 25

Your social life might be quieter this week, so you can be as introverted or extroverted as you like.

Lucky Day in Career: August 23

Try something new or explore new ideas to boost your professional growth. Inspiration will reignite your passion!

This week’s energy is calm and quiet. An introverted approach will benefit you, especially if you focus on self-care and rest.

Lucky Day in Love: August 24

Taking a step back can help you reconnect with yourself. When you ground yourself, love will have a better chance to flourish.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 21

Set healthy boundaries and continue practicing habits that boost your self-esteem. Consistency is key!

Lucky Day in Career: August 19

Now is a good time to make your move, but don’t rush. Finding the right pace will help you achieve more than you expect.

(Disclaimer: Reader's discretion is advised).