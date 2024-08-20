August 19-25, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, whether you're seeking true love, studying abroad, or anything else, luck is on your side. Stay focused on what you want, as the stars are aligned in your favour. Avoid dwelling on what you don’t want, as it might hinder your progress. Lucky Chinese zodiac signs from August 19-25 2024.(Pexels)

It’s a great time to journal daily. Writing down your thoughts will help clarify your motivations and desires, guiding you toward the right path. Wearing blue and purple will bring good fortune.

Luck might come in ways that are not immediately clear. This week, you'll have sweet experiences and great moments with friends, but you might need to be mindful to fully appreciate these blessings.

If you feel inspired, it’s a great time to exchange friendship bracelets and plan a weekend trip. Wearing the colours red, green, and yellow will bring you extra luck this week.

This week, your luck is tied to flexible thinking. Reflect on the value of different paths and understand what drives you personally. Discovering your own path to luck is key—don’t just follow others.

Consider introducing a grounding ritual into your daily routine, such as meditation, focused breathing, yoga, or martial arts. These practices can help break generational patterns and create positive luck for you and future generations. The colour green will bring you extra luck this week.

This week’s message is “handsome is as handsome does.” Look beyond appearances in everything you do. When making purchases or decisions, don’t just rely on price tags—check the details like ingredients or materials to ensure quality. This approach will bring you luck.

Take some time to define what “luxury” means to you and invest in that area. It will attract more luck. Wearing the colour blue will also bring you good fortune this week.

This week, your luck is closely linked to spirituality. Whether it’s through religion or a broader sense of peace, you’ll find magic by aligning with what brings you spiritual joy. You might discover your animal totem or uncover a hidden message right in front of you.

If you’re drawn to it, interact with people more this week. You might find luck in unexpected places. The colour yellow will bring you good fortune.