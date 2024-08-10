August 12-18, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, your love luck is as delightful as a bowl of ramen with extra toppings! If you’re single, seek out adventures alongside love. Exploring new experiences, including food adventures, will enhance your chances of finding meaningful companionship. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from August 12-18, 2024.(Freepik)

If you’re in a relationship, don’t let the spark fade due to complacency. Look for small ways to connect with your partner, whether it’s sharing a cup of tea, surprising them with their favorite snacks, or other thoughtful gestures. These moments of bonding will unlock magic and bring luck to your relationship.

This week, take charge of your love life by writing your own destiny. Grab a pen and paper and start detailing how you want love to feel for you. Engaging all your senses in this process will help manifest your desires. The more you write, the more your cosmic luck will flourish.

If you're in a relationship, now’s a great time to discuss your future goals—both individually and as a couple. Dreams become a reality when you embrace them and the magic they bring.

Your love luck is vibrant and youthful for this week. If you’re single, don’t let your inner spirit feel worn out. Embrace new adventures and hobbies with excitement, regardless of your age. Your luck will shine when you stay enthusiastic about life.

If you’re in a relationship, set aside a day to sit face-to-face with your partner and simply talk about life. This connection doesn’t need to be deep or serious; it can be light and fun. The key is to engage fully and enjoy each other’s company. You’ll find your luck in these genuine moments.

This week, your love luck has an introverted vibe. Prioritize self-care and focus on yourself, whether you're single or in a relationship. This might seem counterintuitive, but by nurturing your own well-being, you'll enhance your capacity to connect deeply with others. Fulfilment within yourself will positively impact your love life. Consider working with Rose Quartz or wearing it as a pendant to attract more love and care.

Your love luck this week is tied to community and camaraderie. If you’re single, focus on enjoying time with family and friends rather than actively seeking love. When you embrace your social circle and shine brightly, love will come to you effortlessly.

If you’re in a relationship, consider hosting a house party to bring together your loved ones and your partner's. Let the food and drinks create new connections and strengthen existing ones. If you're in it for the long haul, this will be just the beginning of many shared adventures. Your luck will flourish when you let love come to you from all angles.