Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 20-26, 2024 predicts romances on the cards

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, romance gives you fresh air Value the love affair and treat the love with respect. Be diplomatic at the office. Financially you are good to make smart stock investments this week. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: This week, wealth will come in from plenty of sources.

Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks at work. Ensure to spend more time with the lover. You are good in terms of finance and no major health issue will trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Minor tremors may be there in the existing love life and you need to take the steps to settle it without chaos. Single natives will find someone interesting and may express the feeling without hesitation. The response will be positive. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable on any day of the week. The second part of the week is also good to reconcile with the ex-lover.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you maintain a harmonious relationship with coworkers as well as clients. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. If you are just outside the college and are looking for your first job, you will find one sooner. Businessmen will see opportunities to expand to new territories abroad.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

This week, wealth will come in from plenty of sources. You will succeed in selling a property or buying one. Some females will inherit a part of the ancestral property while some Aquarius natives will also find success in the stock market. Have a proper financial plan. You need to be careful about this as a balance is required between income and expenditure.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. However, there can be minor virus-related issues including viral fever, digestion issues, and sinus problems. Those who have asthma must avoid venturing into dusty areas. Some females who are pregnant may have pain in their joints and should also avoid riding a bike or boarding a train. Cut down both fat and oil from food and have more veggies and fruits. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)