Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, September 8-14, 2024 predicts a productive week
Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for September 8-14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week, you will see changes in your love life.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be a torchbearer of change
Be expressive in the love affair. Ensure you are productive at work and also handle the monetary affairs diligently. Pay attention to your health.
Be ready to take up professional challenges. Despite minor issues, the love life will be productive. This week, you will see changes in your love life. Professional life will be creative but chaotic. Handle wealth smartly and pay special focus on health.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
Expect ups and downs in the love life. Minor hiccups in the name of egos need to be settled and it is wise to always stop digging into the past. Have control over the emotions and do not lose the temper even while having disagreements. You will see changes in the marriage life and some females may get conceived by the middle of the week. Single male natives may come across a new person but wait for a few days to propose.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
Handle the clients diplomatically and utilize your communication skills while in negotiation. Some females will receive an appraisal or a rise in the role. Your business will see long-term profits. Some Aquarius natives will also clear the examinations to move abroad. You can also consider moving abroad for job reasons. You will find new business partners but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals. Not all partnerships will be good and be careful before you make crucial decisions.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
Be careful about the expenditure. Though wealth will come in, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. You may buy electronic appliances r renovate the house but do not lend a big amount to a friend or relative. Some Aquarius natives will also require spending an amount for legal purposes. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful of your health this week. Some diabetic Aquarius natives will have complications. Those who are diabetic must be careful about their diet. Make exercise a part of the routine and spend some time with family members or people with positive attitudes. This will help you get relief from official stress.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
