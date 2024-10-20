Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 20-26, 2024 predicts good news

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 20, 2024 04:00 AM IST

Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle wealth carefully this week.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No risk scares you

Settle the love-related issues &look for more creative time in romance. Your professional life will also be productive. Handle wealth carefully this week.

Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 20-26, 2024: Embrace a new love affair.
Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 20-26, 2024: Embrace a new love affair.

Ensure happiness exists in the relationship. Settle the professional challenges to prove proficiency at the job. Handle finance diligently. Minor health issues exist.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Embrace a new love affair. There can be happy moments in the personal life. Single Aries natives may meet someone special at the workplace, classroom, or while traveling. Those who had a breakup in recent days will also be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life. Some married Aquarius male natives will fall for a new person this week but this is dangerous as your family life will be compromised. Those who are waiting for a divorce can also expect good news.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

New challenges will knock on the door this week. Some tasks will require you to travel to faraway places. This will be more common in marketing, sales promotion, IT, and artists. Some politicians will face severe mental stress as opponents will raise allegations. Some innovative ideas will be approved by the clients and this will work in your favor. Females may expect a hike in salary while businessmen can confidently launch a new business in the first part of the week.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Have control over the expenditure this week. Avoid large-scale shopping, especially luxury items. The second part of the week is good for investing in stock and speculative business. Some females will resolve a monetary or property dispute with a sibling or relative. Businessmen will find profit this week and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the middle of the week.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there and it is crucial you follow a healthy lifestyle sans alcohol and tobacco. Some seniors may develop chest-related issues which will require immediate medical attention. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On