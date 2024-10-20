Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 20-26, 2024 predicts good news

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No risk scares you Settle the love-related issues &look for more creative time in romance. Your professional life will also be productive. Handle wealth carefully this week. Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 20-26, 2024: Embrace a new love affair.

Ensure happiness exists in the relationship. Settle the professional challenges to prove proficiency at the job. Handle finance diligently. Minor health issues exist.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Embrace a new love affair. There can be happy moments in the personal life. Single Aries natives may meet someone special at the workplace, classroom, or while traveling. Those who had a breakup in recent days will also be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life. Some married Aquarius male natives will fall for a new person this week but this is dangerous as your family life will be compromised. Those who are waiting for a divorce can also expect good news.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

New challenges will knock on the door this week. Some tasks will require you to travel to faraway places. This will be more common in marketing, sales promotion, IT, and artists. Some politicians will face severe mental stress as opponents will raise allegations. Some innovative ideas will be approved by the clients and this will work in your favor. Females may expect a hike in salary while businessmen can confidently launch a new business in the first part of the week.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Have control over the expenditure this week. Avoid large-scale shopping, especially luxury items. The second part of the week is good for investing in stock and speculative business. Some females will resolve a monetary or property dispute with a sibling or relative. Businessmen will find profit this week and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the middle of the week.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there and it is crucial you follow a healthy lifestyle sans alcohol and tobacco. Some seniors may develop chest-related issues which will require immediate medical attention. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart