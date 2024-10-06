Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 6-12, 2024 predicts a promotion or a hike

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 06, 2024 04:00 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for October 6-12, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are good and your health is also in good shape.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals

Settle the love-related issues and look for more creative time in romance. Consider new challenges at work that will help you prove your professionalism.

Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 6-12, 2024: Settle the love-related issues and look for more creative time in romance.
Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 6-12, 2024: Settle the love-related issues and look for more creative time in romance.

You will see some bright moments in the love affair. Spend more time together and also indulge in activities that you both love. Financially you are good and your health is also in good shape.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let a third person in the relationship as this can turn disastrous in the future. Avoid unpleasant conversations with the lover also keep a distance from the ex-lover. Some love affairs demand more attention. Be ready to take up new roles in the relationship and some females will also get married this week. Do not impose your opinion on the lover and also support in both personal and professional endeavors.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

You may take up new responsibilities that will also pave the way for career growth. Some professionals will have a promotion or a hike in their salary. Those who are in senior roles will be required to work additional hours to please the management. Avoid ego clashes at the workplace and stick to your principles even when they cause you trouble. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business. Students looking for options for higher studies will have happy news.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will be there. However, you should also be careful to not spend a big amount on luxury items. Instead, saving for a rainy day should be the priority. Some females will need money for medical expenses at home. Taking the support of a financial expert will be good while making financial decisions. Some Aries natives will also buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

The health will be good but it is wise to have control over the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and avoid anything rich in oil and grease. Instead, have more veggies and fruits this week. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. You should also join a gym to stay healthy.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpiio, Pisces

  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
