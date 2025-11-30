Weekly Horoscope Cancer, November 30- December 6, 2025: Be sincere at work this week

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up in life Some minor frictions cannot break the relationship, and instead, it gets stronger. Professional success will be at your side. Minor health issues may come up. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Express opinions to make the relationship stronger. Financially, you are good. Strive to do the best in the job. Take care of your health, as minor issues may happen this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will see many ups and downs this week. There can be issues related to egos. Be careful while you make comments about the lover and the family. Some relationships will turn into marriage as the parents will approve of the love affair. The male natives who are already married or committed may fall into a new love affair that can have a serious impact on the current relationship.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Be sincere at work this week. Your diligence in completing tasks will win accolades at the workplace. Do not bring in egos to the workplace. Your rapport with the team manager or a senior may not be good, and this can also lead to minor tremors that may also impact the final output of a project. Bankers and accountants should be careful in the second part of the week. Students will clear the examinations. Entrepreneurs will sign new deals in the middle of the week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

No serious financial issue will pop up this week. And with this, you can easily spend money to meet your desires. This is a good time to make smart investment plans. You may also go ahead with the idea of trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will win a legal battle, while the second part of the week is also good to resolve monetary issues involving friends. Businessmen should be serious about the payments.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Health issues may come up. It is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Children may develop viral fever, oral health issues, and infection in the ear. Pregnant females should be careful while taking part in adventure activities. You should also skip both junk food and aerated drinks, which will impact your health in the long run. You can pick the first part of the week to quit tobacco and alcohol.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)