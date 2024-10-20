Weekly Horoscope Cancer, October 20-26, 2024 predicts financial prosperity
Read Cancer weekly horoscope for October 20-26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity also exists.
Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, smile at odds this week
Fall in love and express the emotions unconditionally. Your attitude will work at the office this week while handling crucial tasks. Prosperity also exists.
Be sensible and mature in handling troubles in the love life. Challenges may exist at the job but you will handle them without much pain. Both wealth and wealth will be positive.
Cancer Love Horoscope This Week
Be ready to find true love this week. You will come across someone interesting in the first half of the week. You may propose to get a positive response. Female natives can expect a proposal at the workplace or classroom. Those who are keen to get back to the ex-lover can do that but ensure your current relationship is not compromised. Some long-distance love affairs demand more communication. You may also expect rifts in the family life, mostly due to the interference of a third person, most positively a relative.
Cancer Career Horoscope This Week
Your work schedule will be tight and you will be required to spend additional hours at the workstation. A coworker may conspire against you but your discipline and commitment will succeed in overcoming the issue. Be sensible in official affairs and your discipline will benefit in handling crucial tasks on time. Some students will move abroad for higher studies. Creative persons will find success in different endeavors to earn a good income. Female managers may face a rift within the team over gender.
Cancer Money Horoscope This Week
Keep the financial records intact as you may require spending for health reasons today. Some females will also require contributing to a family function. You may receive pending dues and a bank loan will also be approved. The second part of the week is auspicious to buy a new property or a vehicle. While speculative business is a good idea to augment wealth, it is good to wait for a week more to invest money.
Cancer Health Horoscope This Week
Go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Some seniors will have digestion issues while females may also complain about skin-related allergies. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects this week.
Cancer Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
- Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
- Symbol: Crab
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Stomach & Breast
- Sign Ruler: Moon
- Lucky Day: Monday
- Lucky Color: White
- Lucky Number: 2
- Lucky Stone: Pearl
Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
