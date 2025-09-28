Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 28-October 4, 2025: Prosperity exists this week

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, no stress beats you Continue loving, and this will maintain the love affair robustly. Ensure you meet the professional expectations this week. Prosperity also exists in life. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The love affair will see bright moments this week. Ensure you also meet the professional requirements. However, health can be an issue.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your love affair will see pleasant moments, and the second part of the week is good to discuss this with your parents. You will succeed in clearing some past disturbances. Some females will also go back to their ex-lovers. However, this should not be at the cost of the present relationship. The chance of finding a new lover is higher, and the relationship will also get stronger. Keep your relationship free from egos. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of the seniors.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

You should be careful while giving suggestions at team sessions. There can be issues associated with egos, and you are also expected to work additional hours. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper, as interview calls will come in plenty. Some females will be successful in getting their first job. The second part of the week is good for students waiting for admission to foreign universities.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be at your side, and you may consider buying a vehicle. There is a chance that a friend will ask for financial help in the first half of the week. You may consider buying a new property, while some seniors may require spending on a celebration at home. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters, and you may also succeed in clearing all pending dues.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

There can be health issues, but the routine life will be unaffected this week. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week. Avoid adventure sports and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts. Those who are suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

