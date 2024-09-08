 Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 8-14, 2024 predicts accolades at work | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 8-14, 2024 predicts accolades at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 08, 2024 01:42 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for September 8-14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep your cards ready to meet the targets at the office.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead

Settle the issues in the love affair and keep the partner in high spirits. Your discipline will help in meeting the official targets. Handle wealth with care.

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 8-14, 2024: Do not let egos work out in the relationship.
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 8-14, 2024: Do not let egos work out in the relationship.

Do not let egos work out in the relationship. Keep your cards ready to meet the targets at the office. Despite prosperity, you need to be careful about investments. Health demands special attention.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

There will be turbulence in the relationship. Do not get into arguments over trivial issues and things can go out of hand. The second part of the week is good to reconcile with the ex-lover. However, married Cancer natives should not do anything that may hurt the love affair. Some female natives may find a lack of privacy in their love life. Talk with your partner about this. This week is good to fix marriage and your parents will approve the relationship.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your discipline at work. Despite challenges at the workplace, you will succeed in meeting the deadlines. Impress the clients with your communication skills. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings and your concepts will have takers. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades while bankers and accountants will relocate their workplaces. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures and success will follow. If you are planning high studies and are appearing for the exams of the same, the week will be fruitful.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. A previous investment will bring in a good return. Consider making crucial monetary decisions in business. The second part of the week is good for buying home appliances and electronic gadgets. Do not lend a big amount to a friend or sibling as it will be tougher to get it back.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Expect minor infections this week. Those who have respiratory issues should be careful. Some children may face issues related to eye, throat, stomach, or urine and it is better to consult a doctor even for a minor ailment. Do not take the office pressure to the home.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On