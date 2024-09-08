Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 8-14, 2024 predicts accolades at work
Read Cancer weekly horoscope for September 8-14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep your cards ready to meet the targets at the office.
Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead
Settle the issues in the love affair and keep the partner in high spirits. Your discipline will help in meeting the official targets. Handle wealth with care.
Do not let egos work out in the relationship. Keep your cards ready to meet the targets at the office. Despite prosperity, you need to be careful about investments. Health demands special attention.
Cancer Love Horoscope This Week
There will be turbulence in the relationship. Do not get into arguments over trivial issues and things can go out of hand. The second part of the week is good to reconcile with the ex-lover. However, married Cancer natives should not do anything that may hurt the love affair. Some female natives may find a lack of privacy in their love life. Talk with your partner about this. This week is good to fix marriage and your parents will approve the relationship.
Cancer Career Horoscope This Week
Continue your discipline at work. Despite challenges at the workplace, you will succeed in meeting the deadlines. Impress the clients with your communication skills. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings and your concepts will have takers. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades while bankers and accountants will relocate their workplaces. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures and success will follow. If you are planning high studies and are appearing for the exams of the same, the week will be fruitful.
Cancer Money Horoscope This Week
Minor monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. A previous investment will bring in a good return. Consider making crucial monetary decisions in business. The second part of the week is good for buying home appliances and electronic gadgets. Do not lend a big amount to a friend or sibling as it will be tougher to get it back.
Cancer Health Horoscope This Week
Expect minor infections this week. Those who have respiratory issues should be careful. Some children may face issues related to eye, throat, stomach, or urine and it is better to consult a doctor even for a minor ailment. Do not take the office pressure to the home.
Cancer Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
- Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
- Symbol: Crab
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Stomach & Breast
- Sign Ruler: Moon
- Lucky Day: Monday
- Lucky Color: White
- Lucky Number: 2
- Lucky Stone: Pearl
Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope