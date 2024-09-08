Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 8-14, 2024 predicts accolades at work

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead Settle the issues in the love affair and keep the partner in high spirits. Your discipline will help in meeting the official targets. Handle wealth with care. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 8-14, 2024: Do not let egos work out in the relationship.

Do not let egos work out in the relationship. Keep your cards ready to meet the targets at the office. Despite prosperity, you need to be careful about investments. Health demands special attention.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

There will be turbulence in the relationship. Do not get into arguments over trivial issues and things can go out of hand. The second part of the week is good to reconcile with the ex-lover. However, married Cancer natives should not do anything that may hurt the love affair. Some female natives may find a lack of privacy in their love life. Talk with your partner about this. This week is good to fix marriage and your parents will approve the relationship.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your discipline at work. Despite challenges at the workplace, you will succeed in meeting the deadlines. Impress the clients with your communication skills. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings and your concepts will have takers. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades while bankers and accountants will relocate their workplaces. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures and success will follow. If you are planning high studies and are appearing for the exams of the same, the week will be fruitful.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. A previous investment will bring in a good return. Consider making crucial monetary decisions in business. The second part of the week is good for buying home appliances and electronic gadgets. Do not lend a big amount to a friend or sibling as it will be tougher to get it back.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Expect minor infections this week. Those who have respiratory issues should be careful. Some children may face issues related to eye, throat, stomach, or urine and it is better to consult a doctor even for a minor ailment. Do not take the office pressure to the home.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart