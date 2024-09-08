Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 8-14, 24 predicts robust health

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know to play smart Spend more time with the lover to keep the romance going. Give the best at work and this may lead to positive results. Financially you are good this week. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 8-14, 2024: Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Have a strong romantic life where you may spend more time with your partner. Consider new responsibilities at work that will test your professional mettle. Financial prosperity is your companion but minor ailments are to be worried about.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Devote more time for the relationship. Your partner prefers your presence in every moment. Sit together and resolve the issues of the past. A third person may influence your lover which may cause tremors. Avoid this through open communication. Single Capricorns can expect to meet someone interesting this week. As the stars of love are stronger, you may confidently approach to express the emotion. Be gentle while spending time together and also avoid unpleasant discussions.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Your discipline at work will win the appreciation of seniors. Avoid arguments, especially with seniors, and devote more time to accomplishing the tasks. Be ready with suggestions at team meetings and present your ideas without apprehensions. Your attitude is crucial and you must ensure to meet the expectations of seniors. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Major financial issues will be settled and this will also give relief to you. Male Capricorns will buy a car or will also invest in real estate. You may clear all pending dues. While speculative business is a good idea to augment wealth, it is good to wait for a week more to invest money. Some entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health as minor health issues will be there. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will need to be careful. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)