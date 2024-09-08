Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 8-14, 24 predicts robust health
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for September 8-14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Propose this week to receive a good response.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know to play smart
Spend more time with the lover to keep the romance going. Give the best at work and this may lead to positive results. Financially you are good this week.
Have a strong romantic life where you may spend more time with your partner. Consider new responsibilities at work that will test your professional mettle. Financial prosperity is your companion but minor ailments are to be worried about.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Devote more time for the relationship. Your partner prefers your presence in every moment. Sit together and resolve the issues of the past. A third person may influence your lover which may cause tremors. Avoid this through open communication. Single Capricorns can expect to meet someone interesting this week. As the stars of love are stronger, you may confidently approach to express the emotion. Be gentle while spending time together and also avoid unpleasant discussions.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Your discipline at work will win the appreciation of seniors. Avoid arguments, especially with seniors, and devote more time to accomplishing the tasks. Be ready with suggestions at team meetings and present your ideas without apprehensions. Your attitude is crucial and you must ensure to meet the expectations of seniors. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Major financial issues will be settled and this will also give relief to you. Male Capricorns will buy a car or will also invest in real estate. You may clear all pending dues. While speculative business is a good idea to augment wealth, it is good to wait for a week more to invest money. Some entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful about your health as minor health issues will be there. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will need to be careful. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a bus or train.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
