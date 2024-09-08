 Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 8-14, 2024 predicts good returns this week | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 8-14, 2024 predicts good returns this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 08, 2024 01:47 AM IST

Be careful to meet the expectations of the management at the office.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No challenge will pose a threat

Express love unconditionally and this will help you stay happy. The professional life is creative. Look for smart monetary decisions and health is good.

Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 8-14, 2024: This week, your love life will be productive and creative.
Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 8-14, 2024: This week, your love life will be productive and creative.

This week, your love life will be productive and creative. Be careful to meet the expectations of the management at the office. Handle wealth smartly and health will be normal.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Have control over the temper and do not get into arguments over emotional topics including the parents and siblings. You meet someone special while traveling or while at an official function. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage this week. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Work on new assignments that will also keep you busy. You can expect a hike in salary and new responsibilities will also come in. Those who are into healthcare, IT, hospitality, animation, and civil engineering will be fortunate to find opportunities abroad. Banking and accounting professionals will move to new offices. Entrepreneurs may also launch new ventures to have good returns in the near future. Those who are in the notice period will receive new interview calls.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

This week is productive in terms of business and the returns will help you buy a new house or a vehicle. You may also consider donating money to charity in the first part of the week. A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. You may also have legal issues this week which also would need high spending. Those who are into trading will be successful in financial affairs.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have cardiac illness need to be careful while doing heavy tasks. Practice yoga and also indulge in exercises in the morning to stay fit. You may experience soreness in your throat. This week is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco. Be careful while driving a car in the evening hours. You should also wear a helmet while riding a bike.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

