Weekly Horoscope Libra, January 19-25, 2025 predicts professional success
Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, January 19-25, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. This week is the right time to start new business partnerships.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are good at handling pressure.
Shower love unconditionally on the partner to keep the week romantically productive. Your office life will see no major issues. Prosperity will also exist.
Be sensitive in your love life and also take steps to make the relationship stronger. Professional success is backed by good health and wealth. Have a proper financial plan and look for smart investments this week.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
You must be careful about interference from family or relatives as this can seriously impact the love affair. You must strive to keep the lover happy and comfortable. This is not the time for a debate and even disagreements need to be settled with a cool mind. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision. Married females may also get conceived this week. Office romance is not a good idea, especially for married Libras.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
Despite your hard work, the seniors may not agree with you and would not consider your efforts as the output does not match the expectations. This may drain your morale but ensure you do not fall. Instead, take this up as a challenge and perform diligently. Avoid office politics and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks. This week is the right time to start new business partnerships.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
One of the best things is you will feel no shortage of money. As there will be a good inflow of wealth from different sources, you are good at making crucial decisions in life. Traders dealing with computer accessories, textiles, footwear, and furniture will have a good return. Take the support of a financial planner to smoothen things. Smart saving is the best way to save for rainy days.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
You may have minor issues associated with breathing. Libras with a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention. Athletes may also suffer from minor injuries this week.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
