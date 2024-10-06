Weekly Horoscope Libra, October 6-12, 2024 predicts professional growth in these professions
Read Libra weekly horoscope for October 6-12, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There can also be success in a career.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no risk poses a challenge
Troubleshoot issues in the relationship and go ahead with the idea of investing in long-term options. There can also be success in a career. Health is normal.
You will see love flourishing in life. Take up new tasks at work that will also lead to success in your career. No major issues will come up related to both health and wealth.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Be careful while you indulge in conversations as your lover may misunderstand some statements, causing serious cracks in the relationship. A previous love affair may also play spoilsport. Avoid arguments over frivolous topics. Though your lover may poke up things, you need to diplomatically handle this. Those who are single or who recently had a breakup can also expect to meet up with someone special in the first half of the week. Approach the crush to express the feeling and the response will be positive.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
You may travel this week for official purposes and new responsibilities will keep you busy throughout the week. Avoid controversies and focus on the job which will help you professionally grow. Scientists, botanists, mechanical engineers, IT professionals, and architects will have a good chance to professionally grow this week. Some Professionals may be subject to personal insult but do not get demoralized. Businessmen can consider this week as auspicious to launch ventures and expand their business to foreign destinations.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
Financially you are good this week. You’ll witness prosperity but ensure you don’t spend a big amount on shopping. Entrepreneurs will see good opportunities to take the trade to the next level. Some Libras will have issues related to property within the family while seniors will require funds for a celebration within the family or require money for medical treatment.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
You may develop cardiac-related issues in the first part of the week. Be careful about your diet and skip anything that has fat or oil. There can also be pain in joints and sleep-related issues that need medical attention. Do not spend time with people with negative attitudes and ensure you also practice yoga and meditation.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
