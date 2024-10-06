Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 6-12, 2024 advices launching a business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 06, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for October 6-12, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your health is normal.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace happiness this week

Your attitude will work out in the love affair and continue the discipline at work. Monetary life will also see success this week. Your health is normal.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 6-13, 2024: Monetary life will also see success this week.

Overcome the challenges at a job on a positive note. Continue your commitment in the relationship and this will lead to happiness. Financial success leads to smart investment decisions. Your health is also good this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Some surprises wait for you in the love life. Single males have got a good chance to approach an interesting person to propose. Do not hesitate to express your feelings while spending time with your lover. Be sincere about your relationship and do not get into any outside hookups that may damage your current love affair. Long distance love affairs demand more communication and you need to be ready to spare time.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

New responsibilities will come knocking on the door. Accept challenges and utilize every opportunity to prove your potential. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. While professionally you are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad. Those who want to switch the job may submit a letter of resignation as the week begins and they will join a new one within a day or two. The first part of the day is also good to launch a new business.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

A prosperous week also means fabulous options to invest in. As no major hurdle will disrupt the day, you may comfortably consider smart utilization of the wealth. Consider taking the help of an expert for better money management. Some seniors will divide the property among the children this week. Entrepreneurs will get all pending dues and they may also consider further business expansions this week.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about heart and liver-related ailments. Minor medical complications may happen and it is good to consult a doctor. Those who are into athletics or sports may develop minor injuries. Children may develop skin-related infections and some seniors will have sleep-related troubles. Start practicing yoga and keep a curb on the food.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

