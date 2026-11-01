Weekly Horoscope Prediction, November 1 to November 7, 2026: Read your weekly astrological predictions

Aries Weekly Prediction

Weekly Horoscope (Pixabay)

Aries, the week opens with warmth, family happiness and a welcome lift in your mood. A social gathering, visit to relatives or simple outing can bring back your enthusiasm. Support from parents, especially your mother, may help with money, a vehicle decision or household comforts. From Tuesday, your confidence rises and students find better concentration for exams, interviews and pending assignments. Working natives can impress seniors through steady performance, while businesspeople may discuss expansion, fresh ventures or useful travel. Midweek also brings romance, happier married life and good news connected with children. Some of you may receive praise through sports or public performance. Financial opportunities look encouraging, but keep part of any extra income for savings. Saturday changes the atmosphere. A rival, unnecessary argument or careless conversation may disturb your peace. Avoid borrowing money, sharing private plans or making rushed investments. Watch your sleep, digestion and energy. Why spoil a pleasant week over one foolish exchange?

Taurus Weekly Prediction

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Taurus, the week begins with a little laziness and a restless mind, but one firm decision can put you back on track. Money comes through effort, so don't expect easy rewards. Tuesday brings relief through family matters, possible property gains or money from an unexpected source. By midweek, home becomes a happier place. Your spouse supports you, your mother brings comfort, and discussions about a vehicle or household purchase may move forward. Children can make you proud, while social gatherings add warmth to family life. Students may struggle with concentration briefly, but their focus improves strongly from Thursday. Working natives can earn appreciation, and businesspeople may explore new ventures or travel opportunities. Romance also brightens towards the weekend, with a proposal or affectionate meeting possible for some. Saturday favors confident decisions and productive work. Financial luck improves, but don't gamble with your savings. Eat sensibly, maintain your sleep schedule and enjoy this calmer, more rewarding finish.

Gemini Weekly Prediction

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{{^usCountry}} Gemini, the week begins with courage, extra work and a strong desire to finish pending tasks. Good spirit, but don't let haste spoil your efforts. Monday may bring irritation with your spouse, so avoid turning a small disagreement into an evening argument. Money remains average initially, making it wise to postpone vehicle purchases or risky business commitments. Tuesday and Wednesday demand hard work, short journeys and practical decisions. Students can achieve their targets through regular revision, even if tiredness or distraction interferes. Working natives should follow up with clients rather than wait for replies. By Thursday, the atmosphere softens. Your partner becomes supportive, and unexpected money or progress in property matters may bring relief. The weekend favors family gatherings, children's happiness, mother's affection and useful household purchases. Spending on appliances or home comforts can rise quickly, so check the budget first. Eat regularly, avoid careless travel and give yourself enough rest. A peaceful home will restore your energy. Cancer Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gemini, the week begins with courage, extra work and a strong desire to finish pending tasks. Good spirit, but don't let haste spoil your efforts. Monday may bring irritation with your spouse, so avoid turning a small disagreement into an evening argument. Money remains average initially, making it wise to postpone vehicle purchases or risky business commitments. Tuesday and Wednesday demand hard work, short journeys and practical decisions. Students can achieve their targets through regular revision, even if tiredness or distraction interferes. Working natives should follow up with clients rather than wait for replies. By Thursday, the atmosphere softens. Your partner becomes supportive, and unexpected money or progress in property matters may bring relief. The weekend favors family gatherings, children's happiness, mother's affection and useful household purchases. Spending on appliances or home comforts can rise quickly, so check the budget first. Eat regularly, avoid careless travel and give yourself enough rest. A peaceful home will restore your energy. Cancer Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

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Cancer, the week opens with respect, useful contacts and encouraging movement in business. Your words carry influence, and fresh orders or client enquiries may bring satisfaction. Still, don't let outside praise hide your own confusion. Monday and Tuesday favor family harmony, savings and settling old misunderstandings. A guest may visit, making home life busier than expected. Students should organise their notes early, while working natives can make progress through meetings and clear communication. Midweek demands courage, short travel and extra effort, but Wednesday may also bring tension with your spouse. Speak gently. One careless reply can spoil the evening. Thursday improves relationships, and support from younger siblings or colleagues helps you complete demanding tasks. Money comes through work rather than shortcuts, so postpone vehicle purchases and unnecessary business risks. The weekend brings old friends, new neighbors and social obligations. Expenses may increase through visits and travel. Drive carefully, avoid stale food and don't exhaust yourself pleasing everyone.

Leo Weekly Prediction

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Leo, the week begins with irritation at home, rising expenses and a tendency to answer too sharply. A younger sibling or family member may test your patience. Must every remark become a battle? Keep your temper under control, especially with your spouse. Tuesday brings welcome improvement. Your confidence returns, students concentrate better, and seniors may appreciate your efforts at work. Wednesday favors public respect, business orders and useful contacts, though you should check details before accepting big commitments. Midweek also helps settle old disputes with relatives or colleagues. Financially, Thursday is better for savings and sensible investment planning. Avoid buying unnecessary comforts simply because your mood has improved. Friday brings courage, short travel and demanding work, but also the possibility of another marital disagreement. By Saturday, support from your spouse or younger sibling lifts your spirits, and children's progress brings happiness. Income improves through hard work. Watch your digestion, drive calmly and make time for proper sleep.

Virgo Weekly Prediction

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Virgo, the week begins on manageable financial ground, though a cancelled journey or changed plan may disappoint you. Advice from a classmate or colleague could prove useful, so listen without overthinking. Tuesday and Wednesday are more demanding. Expenses may exceed income, confidence can dip, and arguments with your spouse or younger sibling may disturb home life. Avoid risky investments, unnecessary shopping and careless eating during this period. Students should return to their timetable instead of wasting hours on distractions. Thursday brings a welcome change. Concentration improves, employees gain support from seniors, and businesspeople may see better earnings. Friday adds public respect, fresh orders and useful opportunities, although some mental confusion may remain. By Saturday, family happiness grows, your spouse becomes supportive and money may arrive from different sources. A cancelled shopping plan might actually protect your savings. Romance also becomes warmer after midweek. Watch digestion, sleep and possible eye strain. Sometimes staying home is the wisest weekend plan.

Libra Weekly Prediction

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Libra, the week opens with improving work conditions and relief from unnecessary worry. Your father's health or well-being may show improvement, though your mother could need extra attention. Early days favour romance, supportive conversations with your spouse and useful meetings with seniors or influential people. Tuesday brings encouraging income, and a long-held wish may move closer to fulfilment. Students can concentrate well, especially with help from classmates. Midweek supports savings, balanced finances and progress through family connections. Property matters involving your spouse may look promising, but postpone a rushed house purchase. From Thursday, confidence may weaken and students could lose time through distractions. Business travel may disappoint or face delays. Your spouse may also become irritated if you seem absent or defensive. The weekend asks you to control expenses, avoid risky investments and speak patiently in relationships. Rich food, irregular meals and careless commuting could affect your health. Keep your wallet closed unless the purchase is necessary. Rest will serve you better than another outing.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction

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Scorpio, the week begins with financial gains, family pride and good news connected with children. Your efforts may earn respect, although restlessness could make you less satisfied than you should be. Monday needs patience in marriage, as one sharp comment can disturb the mood. By Tuesday, relationships improve and money may arrive through additional work, delayed payments or family connections. Midweek brings support from seniors, better working conditions and useful professional contacts. Businesspeople can consider expansion, while students benefit from revision and help from classmates. Romance grows warmer, and your spouse may offer practical or emotional support. Your father's health may improve, but keep an eye on your mother and children. Thursday favors the fulfilment of a financial wish, while Friday asks for steady decisions rather than unnecessary property commitments. By Saturday, pleasant speech, savings plans and unexpected guests brighten the home. Don't exhaust yourself hosting everyone. Eat on time, sleep properly and let your good fortune settle peacefully.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction

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Sagittarius, the week opens with a restless mind and a few unnecessary irritations. Monday demands care while driving, commuting or handling important tasks. A disagreement with your spouse could grow quickly if you insist on having the last word. Avoid investments made in anger or disappointment. Tuesday changes the mood. Students regain concentration, work moves forward and romance becomes more pleasant. Wednesday may bring financial gains, family pride or encouraging news connected with children. Your confidence rises, although a little inner restlessness remains. From Thursday, support from seniors, influential people or elders can help with career decisions and pending approvals. Businesspeople may find useful openings, while working natives gain recognition through consistent effort. Friday brings warmth in married life and discussions about shared property or household plans. By the weekend, social respect improves, but don't let success encourage careless spending or rushed promises. Keep travel plans sensible, rest your mind and avoid unnecessary arguments. Good judgment will protect the week's gains.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction

Capricorn, the week begins with helpful partnerships, better concentration and a pleasant mood in married life. Businesspeople may receive fresh proposals or find support from a useful associate. Students can make progress through disciplined study, while a thoughtful gesture strengthens romance. Monday favours savings rather than risky investments. Tuesday may bring recovery of blocked money, though one disappointing result could leave you unusually sensitive. Children or younger family members may offer encouraging news. Midweek becomes more demanding. Wednesday and Thursday require caution during travel, office work and family discussions. Avoid sharp replies, careless driving and investments made under pressure. Why let one delayed result disturb the entire household? Friday brings a brighter financial picture, with income possibly exceeding expectations. Your confidence improves, and children's achievements may bring pride. Saturday favors business initiatives, loving companionship and a peaceful spiritual mood. Some of you may feel drawn towards charity or religious activities. Eat regularly, maintain your exercise routine and let patience carry you through the difficult middle stretch.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction

Aquarius, the week begins with happiness, family outings and a welcome return of enthusiasm. A gathering, picnic or simple meal with loved ones can refresh your mood. Students find better concentration, while working natives handle meetings and pending assignments with confidence. Early romance looks promising, and some unmarried natives may receive a proposal through familiar contacts. Midweek brings greater closeness with your spouse, fresh business connections and opportunities linked with travel or expansion. Wednesday supports savings and thoughtful financial decisions. Blocked payments or delayed dues may also begin moving later in the week. Children may give you reason to feel proud. Still, don't spend too freely on gifts, outings or tempting comforts. Friday and Saturday bring a more unsettled mood. Professional delays, disappointing results or arguments with colleagues may test your patience. Avoid risky speculation and drive carefully, especially during long journeys. Watch urinary discomfort, leg strain and irregular sleep. A quiet weekend will help you regain your balance.

Pisces Weekly Prediction

Pisces, the week opens with confidence, family happiness and encouraging progress in work and studies. A gathering or social function may lift your spirits, while businesspeople can explore expansion or useful travel. Those connected with sports or public performance may receive appreciation. Early romance is warm, and understanding with your spouse improves. Midweek brings good news connected with children, stronger concentration for students and a pleasant chance to express your feelings. Some unmarried natives may receive a marriage proposal through familiar contacts. Working professionals can impress others through steady effort, while business discussions move in a favorable direction. Financial gains are possible, but Friday asks you to save rather than chase risky opportunities. A thoughtful gift may please your partner without disturbing the budget. By the weekend, support from in-laws, affectionate meetings and progress in official matters may bring satisfaction. Students will need extra effort to maintain results. Watch hydration, urinary discomfort and fatigue. Enjoy the week's happiness without neglecting your health.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)