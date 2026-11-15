Weekly Horoscope Prediction, November 15 to November 21, 2026: Read your weekly astrological predictions

Aries Weekly Prediction

weekly horoscope

Aries, the week begins with relief as workplace pressure eases and useful contacts help your career move forward. Students can concentrate better, while business natives may receive encouraging enquiries. Your father's improving health brings comfort, though your mother may still need attention. Love also feels warmer early on, so enjoy time with your spouse without bringing office worries home. Midweek raises your social standing. People listen to you, business orders may increase, and your words carry a pleasant charm. Still, praise can cloud judgment.

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Think carefully before making investments, buying property, or planning a long business trip. A postponed journey may actually work in your favor. By Friday, the mood turns uneven. Expenses rise, confidence weakens, and arguments with younger siblings or your spouse can disturb family peace. Students should avoid wasting study hours on unnecessary outings. Keep your wallet closed on Saturday, especially for risky investments. Eat simple food, protect your digestion, and rest properly. A quiet weekend will serve you better than a crowded one.

Taurus Weekly Prediction

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Taurus, money begins flowing pleasantly this week, but your mind may remain restless despite the good news. An early disagreement with your spouse can spoil the mood, so watch your words at home. Fortunately, affection returns quickly. Prayer, a temple visit, or time with children brings peace, and their achievements may give you something to celebrate. Midweek looks promising for career matters. Workplace stress reduces, important people offer support, and business natives may find fresh orders or opportunities to begin something new.

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{{^usCountry}} Your father's improving health brings relief, though your mother's well-being deserves attention. Thursday may bring social appreciation, but don't make financial decisions simply because everyone seems encouraging. Friday looks especially bright for earnings, savings, and support from an elder sibling. A long-awaited wish may also come true. By the weekend, romance improves and family relations become comfortable. Avoid rushing into house purchases or long journeys. Students can benefit from a helpful classmate. Keep your spending sensible, sleep properly, and allow good fortune to arrive without unnecessary hurry. Gemini Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your father's improving health brings relief, though your mother's well-being deserves attention. Thursday may bring social appreciation, but don't make financial decisions simply because everyone seems encouraging. Friday looks especially bright for earnings, savings, and support from an elder sibling. A long-awaited wish may also come true. By the weekend, romance improves and family relations become comfortable. Avoid rushing into house purchases or long journeys. Students can benefit from a helpful classmate. Keep your spending sensible, sleep properly, and allow good fortune to arrive without unnecessary hurry. Gemini Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

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Gemini, the week starts with irritation, delays, and a need for extra caution. Work may move slowly, an upsetting message could disturb your mood, and small arguments with your spouse may grow unnecessarily. Be careful while commuting, especially if your mind is distracted. Avoid fresh investments early in the week and don't ignore discomfort in your legs. Midweek changes the picture. Wednesday can bring unexpected earnings, delayed payments, or encouraging progress in a pending matter. Children may make you proud, while students gradually regain concentration. Thursday brings luck, spiritual interest, and better opportunities for business expansion.

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Your relationship with your spouse also becomes warmer, so clear misunderstandings while the atmosphere is pleasant. By Friday, seniors may appreciate your efforts, and income through additional sources looks possible. The weekend brings useful contacts, improved working conditions, and discussions about property through your spouse's family. Your father's health may improve, but keep an eye on your mother and children. Spend thoughtfully, eat on time, and don't let old worries spoil a better ending.

Cancer Weekly Prediction

Cancer, the week opens with affection, cooperation, and useful support from your spouse. Business partnerships may bring fresh offers, legal matters can move favorably, and students will find it easier to concentrate. Marriage discussions may also progress for unmarried natives. Still, keep your food habits under control and don't neglect exercise simply because life feels comfortable. Midweek brings a rough patch. Work hurdles, disturbing news, or unnecessary arguments may lower your confidence. Wednesday and Thursday need caution while driving, handling practical tasks, or making investment decisions.

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Your spouse may disagree with you, but why stretch one small issue into a whole evening? Students should stick to their timetable despite distractions. Friday brings welcome relief. Confidence returns, studies improve, and business matters begin responding to your efforts. Lovers may get a chance to meet, while children bring happiness and pride. Saturday looks encouraging for income and social respect, though mental restlessness may continue. Save a portion of your gains instead of spending everything. Simple meals, gentle speech, and proper rest will keep the week balanced.

Leo Weekly Prediction

Leo, the week begins with confidence, social warmth, and a strong desire to get things moving. A family function or public gathering may introduce useful contacts, while students, athletes, and working natives can earn appreciation through sincere effort. Business travel and expansion plans also show promise. Still, avoid unnecessary borrowing and don't reveal every financial plan to people around you. Midweek brings mixed feelings. Someone may quietly oppose your progress, so keep your next move private and read business proposals carefully. Support from your spouse grows stronger, and unmarried natives may receive a marriage proposal through family connections.

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Legal matters can move in your favor, while help from in-laws may ease financial pressure. Friday could bring money that has remained stuck for some time. Use it to clear dues rather than celebrate with expensive purchases. The weekend needs caution in relationships, investments, and health. Avoid emotional decisions, careless driving, and arguments over minor matters. Eat regularly, keep your temper steady, and remember that quiet effort can achieve more than loud promises.

Virgo Weekly Prediction

Virgo, the week begins with cheerful energy, better concentration, and a satisfying sense of progress. Students can handle difficult subjects confidently, while working natives may gain respect through steady performance. A family gathering or pleasant outing adds warmth, and lovers may find the courage to express their feelings. Business natives can consider expansion, useful travel, or fresh opportunities. Midweek keeps you active, especially in studies, competitive examinations, and professional responsibilities. Athletes and performers may also receive appreciation. Thursday, though, requires caution.

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Hidden opposition, office politics, or careless sharing of plans can create trouble. Avoid borrowing money and don't let an argument disturb your health. Keep your meals simple, particularly if digestion feels sensitive. By Friday, family enjoyment and romantic warmth return. Unmarried natives may hear of a suitable proposal, while support from your spouse makes important decisions easier. The weekend favors savings, sensible exercise, and time with loved ones. Buy a thoughtful gift if you wish, but don't turn every happy occasion into a shopping trip. Rest matters too.

Libra Weekly Prediction

Libra, the week begins with family comfort and a lighter heart. Your mother or a maternal figure may offer useful support, while a gathering with relatives brings happiness. Some of you may discuss a vehicle, property, home repairs, or household electronics. These plans look encouraging, but compare prices before spending. Midweek brings confidence, better concentration, and a pleasant turn in love matters. Students can make good progress in revision and examinations, while working natives may earn appreciation from seniors.

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Business people may consider expansion, long-distance travel, or an important decision that has been waiting for attention. A romantic meeting, film, or dinner outing could also lift your spirits. By Friday, luck supports children, creative work, and practical financial gains. Athletes and performers may receive recognition, while students feel more confident about their abilities. The weekend brings social invitations and cheerful company. Enjoy yourself, but don't exhaust your body trying to attend every function. Put money into savings before buying luxuries. Regular meals, proper sleep, and a little quiet time will keep your good mood intact.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction

Scorpio, the week begins with a strange mixture of laziness, tension, and growing courage. You may feel slow to start, yet one firm decision can bring your hardworking nature back to the surface. Students should follow their timetable, while employees may need extra effort to finish pending tasks. Early days also bring contact with neighbours, old friends, or someone new. Drive carefully and avoid careless outside food. Midweek brings relief through family warmth, better mental peace, and support from parents. Home decoration, property discussions, a vehicle purchase, or useful household electronics may come into consideration.

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Keep the budget practical. Your bond with your mother improves, and married life feels more comfortable. Friday looks promising for love, business decisions, and financial opportunities, especially when proper planning supports your efforts. By the weekend, confidence rises and students, professionals, and sportspersons may receive appreciation for their work. Social gatherings bring happiness, and new business plans may gather strength. Earn through effort, save before celebrating, and don't let a cheerful mood turn into unnecessary spending.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction

Sagittarius, the week opens with courage, movement, and more responsibilities than you expected. Short journeys, office errands, or an unusual task may test your energy, but you'll feel determined to prove yourself. Just don't mistake enthusiasm for unlimited strength. Avoid rushing on the road or buying a vehicle in haste. Early disagreements with your spouse can disturb the household, so choose your words carefully. Midweek brings hard work, repeated follow-ups, and a stronger sense of purpose. A younger sibling or relative may support your plans, while students can make progress through disciplined revision.

Money comes through effort rather than easy luck. Thursday may bring neighbourhood activity, an old friend, or a social gathering, though outside food and careless expenses need watching. By Friday, pressure begins to ease and family matters turn more pleasant. Unexpected support or money from another source may bring relief. The weekend offers greater comfort, particularly through children, close relationships, and time at home. Keep your accounts tidy, rest between journeys, and let patience do what unnecessary arguments cannot.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction

Capricorn, the week begins with public respect, useful business enquiries, and a pleasant rise in confidence. Your words carry influence, and money may arrive through more than one source. Yet some confusion remains beneath the good news, so don't rush into major decisions. Tuesday brings family warmth, cheerful conversations, and a chance to save money by avoiding unnecessary shopping. Students can use this period well for studies. Midweek brings courage, short journeys, and additional responsibilities. A disagreement with your spouse may arise over a practical issue, so don't let sharp words spoil the evening.

Postpone vehicle purchases and stay careful while commuting. Thursday and Friday demand hard work. Employees, business natives, and students can achieve their targets, but only through steady effort and proper follow-ups. Support from younger siblings or colleagues may prove useful. By the weekend, your confidence grows, though laziness and restlessness may pull in opposite directions. Spend according to your earnings, protect your eyes from excessive screen time, and avoid carrying workplace irritation into family conversations. A calm mind will make the week more rewarding.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction

Aquarius, the week opens with expenses, mental strain, and some irritation within the family. A younger sibling or your spouse may test your patience, while work delays could leave you feeling disappointed. Avoid emotional shopping, risky investments, and unnecessary travel. Drive carefully and don't neglect meals when the mind feels troubled. Wednesday brings a welcome change. Your social standing improves, business enquiries may increase, and people in authority begin noticing your efforts. Still, mixed signals can accompany praise, so examine important offers before agreeing.

Thursday brings family happiness, sweeter speech, and relief in financial matters. Your spouse may become more supportive, while students find it easier to concentrate. Take care of your right eye, especially if screen work has been heavy. Friday rewards hard work and favors saving money rather than spending it. The weekend brings courage and a desire to take on fresh responsibilities, but avoid hurried vehicle purchases, excessive travel, or unnecessary physical strain. Keep your wallet under control and your words gentle. Not every disagreement deserves a reply.

Pisces Weekly Prediction

Pisces, the week begins on balanced ground, with income and expenses moving at a manageable pace. A planned long journey may get canceled, but that could save you unnecessary trouble. Love matters look pleasant, and students may receive useful help from classmates. Tuesday brings social warmth, unexpected guests, and sweetness in your speech. Financial planning looks encouraging, though major property decisions should wait. Midweek becomes more demanding. Expenses may rise beyond expectations, work can feel slow, and disagreements with younger siblings or your spouse may disturb peace.

Avoid fresh investments on Wednesday and think carefully before agreeing to an unclear financial arrangement. Thursday needs patience in travel and emotional matters, though romance can still bring comfort. Friday restores confidence beautifully. Students concentrate better, working natives gain appreciation, and business people may earn through sincere effort. Saturday raises your social standing, bringing fresh orders, useful contacts, and financial promise. Don't confuse public praise with permission to take careless risks. Eat simple food, avoid overexertion, and keep enough time for rest. A steady mind will protect your progress.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)