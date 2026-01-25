Edit Profile
    Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, January 25-31, 2026: Expect surprises in your love life

    Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Stay kind and open to gentle surprises this week ahead.

    Published on: Jan 25, 2026 6:48 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, new chances invite you to learn boldly

    Sagittarius feels curious this week and ready for small adventures. Learn, talk to people, and plan a short trip or new hobby with calm steps.

    Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Sagittarius has fresh curiosity and small chances to grow. Learn one new skill and meet friendly people. Avoid rushing travel; plan slowly and keep safety in mind. Small study or movement steps will build confidence. Stay kind and open to gentle surprises this week ahead.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
    Sagittarius finds joy in gentle meetings this week. Singles may start a friendly chat that slowly grows into interest. For couples, shared laughter and a small plan will bring closeness. Speak kindly and be curious about your partner's day. Avoid rushing deep talks; pick a calm time instead.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
    Work asks for steady focus and clear notes this week. Start with a short plan and one important task each morning. Your friendly talk can help teammates and open simple chances. Avoid saying yes to too many new projects; pick what you can finish well. A small learning step or a short course will help later.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
    Money feels manageable this week if you track small expenses. Make a simple budget for food, travel, and fun. Avoid big buys and check dates on bills to avoid late charges. If you plan a trip, save a small amount weekly. A tiny extra earning chance may appear from a hobby or short task. Share money plans with family so everyone understands and you can reach goals together and review progress at the month's end.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
    Health is lively but needs steady care this week. Keep sleep hours regular and drink more water. Try short walks or light stretching to boost mood and energy. Choose simple vegetarian meals that support clear thinking and steady energy. Avoid late heavy snacks and loud late nights that tire you. If stress rises, take short breathing breaks or speak to friends. Small daily habits will make a big happier difference soon and keep gentle faith.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

