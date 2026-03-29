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    Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 29-April 4, 2026: The cosmos brings financial prosperity

    Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Be professional in attitude and the outcomes will be excellent.

    Published on: Mar 29, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of principles

    Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule. Look for pleasant opportunities to display love. Financial prosperity also exists this week.

    Sagittarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Sagittarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Catch up with enticing love moments this week. Be professional in attitude and the outcomes will be excellent. Financially, you are stronger, and your health will also be in good shape.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

    Spare time for the relationship and ensure you keep the lover in high spirits. Despite minor hiccups, no major issue will impact the relationship, and you both will prefer each other’s company. The second part of the week is good to introduce your lover to the parents and discuss about the future. Consider the emotions of the lover while you make crucial decisions. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses, as this may lead to trouble.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

    Be cool even in crisis, and also ensure you maintain harmony within the team. There will be hiccups associated with egos. You need to be ready to handle some crucial responsibilities that will save the organization from a crisis. Seniors and team leaders may invite the ire of the management. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come in. Businessmen may also have trouble in partnerships in the first part of the week.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will come in this week. Some females will be successful in setting financial issues with a friend this week. You may also donate money to charity. Those who are into business will find good sources of funding. You may also plan a vacation abroad as the wealth now permits that. Businessmen will see additional funds from partners and promoters.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

    No serious medical issues will exist this week. But it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Avoid lifting heavy objects. You must also be careful while boarding a train. Females will have trouble with oral health. You may expect minor infections affecting the eyes or nose. You should also be careful while on a vacation. Do not skip medicines. Seniors must avoid adventure activities, including underwater sports.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 29-April 4, 2026: The Cosmos Brings Financial Prosperity

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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