Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 29-April 4, 2026: The cosmos brings financial prosperity

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of principles
Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule. Look for pleasant opportunities to display love. Financial prosperity also exists this week.
Catch up with enticing love moments this week. Be professional in attitude and the outcomes will be excellent. Financially, you are stronger, and your health will also be in good shape.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Spare time for the relationship and ensure you keep the lover in high spirits. Despite minor hiccups, no major issue will impact the relationship, and you both will prefer each other’s company. The second part of the week is good to introduce your lover to the parents and discuss about the future. Consider the emotions of the lover while you make crucial decisions. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses, as this may lead to trouble.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Be cool even in crisis, and also ensure you maintain harmony within the team. There will be hiccups associated with egos. You need to be ready to handle some crucial responsibilities that will save the organization from a crisis. Seniors and team leaders may invite the ire of the management. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come in. Businessmen may also have trouble in partnerships in the first part of the week.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in this week. Some females will be successful in setting financial issues with a friend this week. You may also donate money to charity. Those who are into business will find good sources of funding. You may also plan a vacation abroad as the wealth now permits that. Businessmen will see additional funds from partners and promoters.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
No serious medical issues will exist this week. But it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Avoid lifting heavy objects. You must also be careful while boarding a train. Females will have trouble with oral health. You may expect minor infections affecting the eyes or nose. You should also be careful while on a vacation. Do not skip medicines. Seniors must avoid adventure activities, including underwater sports.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More