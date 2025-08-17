Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, August 17-23, 2025: The stars may bring new career beginnings

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not miss your goals Keep the love affair straight & simple. Maintain discipline at work, and this will lead to productive moments. Minor financial issues may come up this week. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sincere in a love relationship to explore its charm. New responsibilities will come up at the job. Both health and wealth demand special attention.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

You may face minor issues in the relationship. A female friend will create chaos in the love affair of male natives, while a relative will be the reason for tremors in the relationship of females. You may face trouble over egos, while there will also be chaos in the second part of the week over wealth. It is good not to let outsiders interfere in the relationship, while some females will also be happy to go back to their previous love affair.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you maintain a good rapport with the seniors this week, as this will work out in your favor while handling certain crucial responsibilities. Your attitude is crucial during professional negotiations, and it is also vital not to lose your temper during tense sessions. Some new responsibilities will keep you away from the family in the second part of the week. Those who want to switch jobs may submit a letter of resignation as the week begins, and they will join a new one within a day or two.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the expenditure. There will be challenges related to money, and some females will also face issues related to loan payments. You need to keep a distance from online transactions with strangers. Ensure you maintain a balanced income and expenditure, while some natives will be successful in the stock market. Businessmen will also find funds for trade expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No serious medical issue will hurt you. However, it is good to maintain a balanced lifestyle. You should exercise and have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)