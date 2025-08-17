Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, August 17-23, 2025: The stars may bring new career beginnings
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Minor financial issues may come up this week.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not miss your goals
Keep the love affair straight & simple. Maintain discipline at work, and this will lead to productive moments. Minor financial issues may come up this week.
Be sincere in a love relationship to explore its charm. New responsibilities will come up at the job. Both health and wealth demand special attention.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
You may face minor issues in the relationship. A female friend will create chaos in the love affair of male natives, while a relative will be the reason for tremors in the relationship of females. You may face trouble over egos, while there will also be chaos in the second part of the week over wealth. It is good not to let outsiders interfere in the relationship, while some females will also be happy to go back to their previous love affair.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
Ensure you maintain a good rapport with the seniors this week, as this will work out in your favor while handling certain crucial responsibilities. Your attitude is crucial during professional negotiations, and it is also vital not to lose your temper during tense sessions. Some new responsibilities will keep you away from the family in the second part of the week. Those who want to switch jobs may submit a letter of resignation as the week begins, and they will join a new one within a day or two.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Be careful about the expenditure. There will be challenges related to money, and some females will also face issues related to loan payments. You need to keep a distance from online transactions with strangers. Ensure you maintain a balanced income and expenditure, while some natives will be successful in the stock market. Businessmen will also find funds for trade expansions.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
No serious medical issue will hurt you. However, it is good to maintain a balanced lifestyle. You should exercise and have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope