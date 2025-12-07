Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, December 7-13, 2025: Be prudent with your business decisions

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, sky is your limit Embrace happiness and be careful to keep the lover content. Do not let challenges impact the official performance. Financial issues may come up this week. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You’ll experience a fabulous love life along with a busy but productive office life. Utilize the wealth smartly this week. Health issues may come up.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

A love affair will see productive time. You should be a patient listener. There will be happiness in the relationship. Those who are traveling should connect over the phone to express their feelings. This is also a good time to conceive, and married natives can think about starting a new family. Singe natives can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. You should have proper communication, which will resolve most issues that exist.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will have minor challenges. It is good to have a proper plan this week. Some tasks will demand innovative ideas. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper, as interview calls will come in plenty. You should not get loud at team meetings and maintain an etiquette that will work in your favor. Those who handle international clients need to be more agile. Students will clear the examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may exist, but the routine life will be unaffected. Some natives will succeed in getting a professional appraisal that will impact the bank balance. You should be careful while making online transactions. This week is not good for speculative business. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts, and this also promises an unhindered inflow of wealth.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy by skipping junk food and consuming more veggies and fruits. You may also start attending a gym or yoga class this week. Do not let the office pressure impact your mental health. You should be careful about the pain in the chest and must consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy. Some children will have issues associated with their eyes and ears. Females will also raise issues associated with digestion.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)