Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 21-27, 2025: Accolades at work

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Intense Focus Brings Clarity to hidden Matters Scorpio feels steady focus this week. Secrets may ease, leading to honest talk. Trust your gut, act kindly, and let slow healing begin and grow. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Scorpio may notice strong feelings move quietly this week. Honest talks clear small doubts. At work, steady effort replaces haste. Money choices need calm review. Relationships benefit from gentle truth. Take time for small rituals for peace and clearer sleep. Offer thanks to strengthen bonds.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Deep feelings may rise this week and ask for honest sharing. If you are with someone, say what matters with calm words and steady eye contact. Small acts like listening or helping at home will show love more than grand words. If single, quiet gatherings or honest chats can lead to a steady friendship that grows. Keep patience; trust and slow kindness will build a stronger bond. Avoid harsh replies to help move forward kindly.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

At work, Scorpio can use focus to finish tricky tasks. Make a clear list and take one item at a time. Ask for feedback and learn from small errors. Help colleagues when they need it, but set simple limits to keep stress low. If a new idea feels risky, test it in small steps. Calm leadership and careful notes will help others notice your skill and responsibility. Praise teammates quietly when the team succeeds together.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Money looks steady but caution helps Scorpio keep gains. Read papers before you sign anything and check dates. Avoid lending large sums now; offer help in other ways. Save a small portion from each income for future needs. Look for simple bargains when shopping and ask for a fair price. If planning an investment, get one clear opinion and test a small amount first. Calm choices protect your funds. Keep receipts and notes for tracking.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Strong feelings may affect sleep this week. Try deep breathing or short quiet walks to calm the mind before bed. Eat light vegetarian meals and include fresh fruit and whole grains. Avoid heavy snacks late at night and limit screen time before sleep. Share worries with a friend or elder to feel lighter. If stress grows or sleep is harmed, speak to a health professional for guidance and simple care steps. Rest well; smile often.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)