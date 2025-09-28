Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 28-October 2, 2025: Prefer safe monetary decisions

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a role model for many Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle the problems in the romantic life. Look for more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Prefer safe monetary decisions. Health may have issues.

Be careful to keep the lover in a good mood. Avoid professional risks and accomplish every assigned task. Both health and wealth demand more attention this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week can be crucial for those who are new to a love affair. Your statements or expressions may upset the partner, and this may create a ruckus, which may even lead to a break-up. You must also be careful not to play with the emotions of the lover. Stop interfering in the personal preferences of the partner. There can also be issues in the form of previous relationships that may come up, upsetting the love life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your professionalism may be questioned this week. A senior co-worker may criticize your working style, and this may mentally upset you. However, do not give up and instead, strive to give the best outputs. Be careful while handling a team, as minor ego-related issues may shadow the leadership skills. Some team meetings can go haywire, but do not lose your temper. Those who handle business related to manufacturing, services, and transport may be successful in signing new deals.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. However, you need to be careful not to wildly invest in the stock market. Instead, take the guidance of a financial expert, who will help you make suitable decisions. Consider buying a vehicle or a house. Go ahead with a vacation plan or buy electronic gadgets for the home. However, you should also be careful about lending a large amount to someone, including a sibling or friend.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health complications may upset the routine of life. You will see issues associated with the lungs or heart. Some females may also develop respiratory issues, while children will have pain in their elbows in the second part of the week. Those who have vision-related complaints may start wearing spectacles. You may also decide to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)