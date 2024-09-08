Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 8-14, 2024 predicts new ventures awaits

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, trustworthiness is your major attribute Be expressive in the relationship and ensure you keep the lover in high spirits. The professional life is productive and you may also see financial prosperity. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 8-14, 2024: The professional life is productive and you may also see financial prosperity.

Look for more options to prove the professional caliber at work. Be careful to not hurt the emotions of your lover. Handle wealth smartly and health will be normal.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Minor frictions may happen this week and it is always good to take the initiative to settle things before they go out of hand. Keep egos in the back seat while spending time with the lover. Married male Scorpios need to stay out of office romance this week. It is also wise to keep a safe distance from the opposite gender at the workplace as unwanted controversies may come up this week. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover every day to express their feelings.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

If you are in the creative industry, ensure innovative concepts are brought in. Government employees will also see a change in location. Some entrepreneurs may consider new ventures but analyze every possibility before you launch it. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle. Some Scorpios who are into finance, banking, and accounting will see new options to grow in their careers.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You will see money coming in from different sources. Have a prosperous week where you will succeed in fulfilling long pending dreams. A new vehicle will come to the house this week. Some old investments will bring in good returns while those who are into freelancing will also get additional financial benefits. A celebration will take place in the family and you are expected to contribute a decent amount. Businessmen will succeed in clearing all dues and will also raise funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble you. However, some Scorpios will complain about skin infections. Keep a tab on your diet and ensure your menu has more leaf vegetables and fruits. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)