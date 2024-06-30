Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts favourable health

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, gain strength from the problems around you Look for happy moments in love and ensure you take up new roles at the office to prove your professional mettle. The financial status would also be good this week. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 30- July 6, 2024: The financial status would also be good this week.

Be fair in your love life and consider taking risks at work. Wealth will pour in, letting you make crucial investment decisions. Health is also on your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

This is the right time to plan your future. Make the decisions related to your relationship. Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Do not let a third person including your parents take a call on love-related topics as this may be a reason for discontent. Be careful not to get into extramarital relationships which can also put the love affair in a fix.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Take charge of some of the crucial tasks at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your coworkers. Artists, authors, actors, musicians, and politicians will see more opportunities to prove their mettle. You may visit the client's office and your communication skills will be a major factor in winning a new contract. Utilize the marketing prowess to bring in more money into the kitty of the organization. Your business will see long-term profits.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity exists this week. You will sell off a property or will buy one. Some females will inherit property while seniors can expect success in a legal issue over wealth. Virgos will be happy to donate money to charity but ensure it does not severely hit your wallet. Senior natives can also consider the division of property in the first half of the week.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble you. Despite you having viral fever, sore throat, or severe headache, the routine life will continue normally. Pregnant females need relief from office stress and should consider taking leave for a few days. Avoid heavy exercise and be careful while boarding a train or bus. It is good to be careful about the diet.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)