Weekly Panchang for September 20-26, 2025: Navratri Begins, Surya Grahan, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week will be marked by some significant planetary changes, coinciding with major spiritual observances. Mercury powers Hasta, enhancing communication, while Venus in Purva Phalguni ignites creativity and relationships. Mars activates Swati, fastening dynamic energy with balanced progression. Spiritually, this week will mark the end of Pitrupaksha with Sarva Pitru Amavasya, a day dedicated to honouring ancestors. It also sees the beginning of Navratri, nine nights of prayers to Maa Durga. This is also the time for an annular solar eclipse. Auspicious muhuratas are also available for buying and selling vehicles and property. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for September 20-26, 2025.

Also Read September scaries: Chaos incoming for THESE zodiac signs between the year's biggest lunar and solar eclipses

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 25, Thursday (07:09 PM to 06:11 AM, Sep 26) and on September 26, Friday (06:11 AM to 06:12 AM, Sep 27).

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 25, Thursday (07:09 PM to 06:11 AM, Sep 26) and on September 26, Friday (06:11 AM to 06:12 AM, Sep 27). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on September 24, Wednesday (06:10 AM to 06:11 AM, Sep 25) and on September 25, Thursday (06:11 AM to 07:06 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Neptune transits Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on September 19 (Friday) at 12:26 AM

Jupiter transits Punarvasu Pada on September 19 (Friday) at 02:01 PM

Mars and Saturn are at a close 150-degree angle on September 20 (Saturday) at 10:50 AM

Mercury enters Hasta Nakshatra on September 21 (Sunday) at 12:56 AM

Sun and Saturn at a deep 180-degree angle on September 21 (Sunday) at 11:13 AM

Rahu transits Purva Bhadrapada Pada on September 21 (Sunday) at 11:50 AM

Mars enters Swati Nakshatra on September 23 (Tuesday) at 09:08 PM

Sun & Mars at a close-30-degree angle on September 23 (Tuesday) at 10:35 PM

Venus enters Purva Phalguni Nakshatra on September 25 (Thursday) at 10:17 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Chaturdashi Shraddha (September 20, Saturday): Chaturdashi Shraddha is performed to honour ancestors who passed on Chaturdashi. Devotees offer water, food, and prayers with devotion, seeking peace and blessings for their departed souls. Observing this ritual is believed to bring harmony, prosperity, and spiritual strength to the family, while honouring ancestral guidance and protection.

Chaturdashi Shraddha is performed to honour ancestors who passed on Chaturdashi. Devotees offer water, food, and prayers with devotion, seeking peace and blessings for their departed souls. Observing this ritual is believed to bring harmony, prosperity, and spiritual strength to the family, while honouring ancestral guidance and protection. Sarva Pitru Amavasya (September 21, Sunday): Sarva Pitru Amavasya marks the conclusion of Pitrupaksha, dedicated to honouring all ancestors. Families perform Shraddha, tarpan, and charity with devotion, offering gratitude and prayers for their blessings. Observing this day is believed to grant peace to departed souls, fostering harmony, prosperity, and protection within the household.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya marks the conclusion of Pitrupaksha, dedicated to honouring all ancestors. Families perform Shraddha, tarpan, and charity with devotion, offering gratitude and prayers for their blessings. Observing this day is believed to grant peace to departed souls, fostering harmony, prosperity, and protection within the household. Darsha Amavasya (September 21, Sunday): Darsha Amavasya is observed with rituals and prayers to honour forefathers. Devotees perform offerings, water rituals, and prayers, seeking blessings of protection, peace, and prosperity. This sacred observance also supports spiritual cleansing, creating balance, and strengthening bonds with ancestral energies through reverence and devotion.

Darsha Amavasya is observed with rituals and prayers to honour forefathers. Devotees perform offerings, water rituals, and prayers, seeking blessings of protection, peace, and prosperity. This sacred observance also supports spiritual cleansing, creating balance, and strengthening bonds with ancestral energies through reverence and devotion. Anvadhan (September 21, Sunday): Anvadhan is a preparatory ritual performed before major Vedic observances or Amavasya rites. It includes fasting, cleansing, and simple offerings to deities and ancestors. Observing Anvadhan with devotion is believed to purify the mind, remove negativity, and ensure success in subsequent rituals and spiritual undertakings.

Anvadhan is a preparatory ritual performed before major Vedic observances or Amavasya rites. It includes fasting, cleansing, and simple offerings to deities and ancestors. Observing Anvadhan with devotion is believed to purify the mind, remove negativity, and ensure success in subsequent rituals and spiritual undertakings. Ashwina Amavasya (September 21, Sunday): Ashwina Amavasya is a spiritually significant day for honouring ancestors and seeking divine blessings. Devotees observe fasts, perform tarpan, and conduct rituals for the peace of departed souls. It is also considered auspicious for meditation, spiritual cleansing, and charitable activities, inviting prosperity and harmony into life.

Ashwina Amavasya is a spiritually significant day for honouring ancestors and seeking divine blessings. Devotees observe fasts, perform tarpan, and conduct rituals for the peace of departed souls. It is also considered auspicious for meditation, spiritual cleansing, and charitable activities, inviting prosperity and harmony into life. Navratri Begins (September 22, Monday): Navratri begins with nine nights of devotion to Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms. Devotees fast, perform prayers, and chant mantras to seek the blessings of strength, wisdom, and protection. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, fostering spiritual growth and inner purification.

begins with nine nights of devotion to Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms. Devotees fast, perform prayers, and chant mantras to seek the blessings of strength, wisdom, and protection. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, fostering spiritual growth and inner purification. Ghatasthapana (September 22, Monday): Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of Navratri with the installation of a sacred pot symbolising divine energy. Devotees light lamps, invoke Goddess Durga, and begin rituals of worship. This sacred practice invokes strength, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment, setting a positive tone for the nine-day Navratri celebrations.

Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of Navratri with the installation of a sacred pot symbolising divine energy. Devotees light lamps, invoke Goddess Durga, and begin rituals of worship. This sacred practice invokes strength, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment, setting a positive tone for the nine-day Navratri celebrations. Surya Grahan – Anshika (September 22, Monday): The Annular Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan – Anshika) is a powerful time for spiritual practices and reflection. Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and engage in meditation. It is believed that spiritual activities during an eclipse magnify their effects, aiding in purification and transformation.

The Annular Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan – Anshika) is a powerful time for spiritual practices and reflection. Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and engage in meditation. It is believed that spiritual activities during an eclipse magnify their effects, aiding in purification and transformation. Chandra Darshana (September 23, Tuesday): Chandra Darshana marks the first sighting of the crescent moon after Amavasya. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and express gratitude to the Moon for calmness and prosperity. This day is considered auspicious for new beginnings, as it is a time to seek peace, harmony, and emotional balance in life.

Chandra Darshana marks the first sighting of the crescent moon after Amavasya. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and express gratitude to the Moon for calmness and prosperity. This day is considered auspicious for new beginnings, as it is a time to seek peace, harmony, and emotional balance in life. Vinayaka Chaturthi (September 25, Thursday): Vinayaka Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and bestower of wisdom. Devotees perform special pujas, offer sweets, and chant mantras to seek blessings for success, prosperity, and harmony. The day is ideal for new ventures and spiritual purification through devotion.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and bestower of wisdom. Devotees perform special pujas, offer sweets, and chant mantras to seek blessings for success, prosperity, and harmony. The day is ideal for new ventures and spiritual purification through devotion. Upang Lalita Vrat (September 26, Friday): Upang Lalita Vrat is observed during Navratri to honour Goddess Lalita, a powerful form of divine feminine energy. Devotees fast, chant mantras, and perform special rituals to seek blessings for beauty, prosperity, and spiritual strength, promoting harmony, positivity, and balance in personal and spiritual pursuits.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 20: 09:11 AM to 10:43 AM

09:11 AM to 10:43 AM September 21: 04:48 PM to 06:19 PM

September 22: 07:40 AM to 09:11 AM

07:40 AM to 09:11 AM September 23: 03:15 PM to 04:46 PM

03:15 PM to 04:46 PM September 24: 12:13 PM to 01:43 PM

12:13 PM to 01:43 PM September 25: 01:43 PM to 03:13 PM

01:43 PM to 03:13 PM September 26: 10:42 AM to 12:12 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779