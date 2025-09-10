September scaries: Chaos incoming for THESE zodiac signs between the year's biggest lunar and solar eclipses

The moon moved into Pisces over the weekend presenting a Blood Moon lunar eclipse, one of the biggest of the year. This is a mere 2 weeks ahead of a major solar eclipse scheduled for September 21, around which time, Mars will be in Scorpio. The transits are tense and so is the air — and psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim breaks down what each zodiac sign can expect in the period between these two major eclipses. What can the zodiac signs expect between September's major eclipses? (Photo: X)

The focus for this on the rising sign, but as always, don't forget to check for your Sun and Moon signs too.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Aries will feel almost forced to stop, something that will trigger the beginnings of a hard reset. Life isn't just all about huffing fire and letting it consume you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) It's time for Taurus to review all their friendships and be honest about who has earned their space in their lives. This is a likely window for faux friends and relationships to (un)ceremoniously exit their lives.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Geminis may feel plagued with persisting exhaustion, reinforcing the need to factor in rest. This period may also inspire them into creating their own zone of influence.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Cancers may feel their sense of idealism being targeted. Trading in some of the ever-springing optimism to see situations and people for what they are is on the cards.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Leos may feel the sense of control they thrive on feeling a little shaky and with good reason. The fire sign is being warned of some subconscious fears materialising.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Relationships — of all kinds — are a two-way street. Virgos are guilty of having taken for granted the important ones for a prolonged time. This is the time to commit (even if it is with time) or to break it off.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Libras love to believe they work hard. The window between the two eclipses is for the air sign to actually realise this vision, especially when it is in context of health-related routines.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Enough with the inward-directed tough love. Scorpios will find themselves feeling drawn to creative outlets and cultivating healthy obsessions — and they must lean into these.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Sagittarians will double down on their role in the family as a stabilising, neutral force and in a way which leaves an imprint for the years to come. Mental health check ins are recommended.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Capricorns are locked in to their routine but they must be open to a change in their day's rhythm. This window also allows time for them to be showcase their expertise in a certain sector. Beware of telling some people off during this time, though the tongue lashing will be much deserved.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Aquarians are going to be confronted with their habit of hoarding be it literal or metaphorical. Holistic decluttering should be the order of the day. A financial recalibration is also incoming.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Pisces are a great example of daydreaming actually getting people places. But the water sign must prepare for a rude reality check which will be for the best in the long run.

Ready for some life-changing turbulence then?