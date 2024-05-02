Weekly Panchang from May 3-9, 2024: Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

The upcoming week is marked by a confluence of celestial happenings, each bringing its unique influence on our lives. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will transit into the Bharani Nakshatra, fostering creativity and emotional harmony. Meanwhile, Rahu, the enigmatic planet, transits Revati Pada, stirring up introspection and spiritual awareness. As the week culminates in Darsha Amavasya, a new lunar cycle commences, inviting reflection and setting intentions for the future. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 3, Friday (12:06 AM to 05:38 AM, May 04).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on May 3, Friday (05:39 AM to 12:06 AM, May 04), on May 5, Sunday (07:57 PM to 05:36 AM, May 06) and on May 6, Monday (05:36 AM to 02:40 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters in Bharani Nakshatra on May 5 (Sunday) at 07:50 PM

Rahu transits Revati Pada on May 6 (Monday) at 06:32 AM

Sun and Saturn at a deep angle of sixty-degree on May 7 (Tuesday) at 11:09 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Agni Nakshatram Begins (May 4, Saturday) : Agni Nakshatram, also called Kathiri Veyyil or Kathiri in Tamil Nadu, is the season when the summer starts getting intense in South India. It is about 30 days of hot temperatures, high winds, and a rise in heat-related disorders.

: Agni Nakshatram, also called Kathiri Veyyil or Kathiri in Tamil Nadu, is the season when the summer starts getting intense in South India. It is about 30 days of hot temperatures, high winds, and a rise in heat-related disorders. Varuthini Ekadashi (May 4, Saturday) : Varuthini Ekadashi or Baruthani Ekadashi is one of the auspicious Hindu fasting days observed on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the dark half of the month (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It is believed that by observing this Ekadashi, one can attain salvation and the blessings of God.

: Varuthini Ekadashi or Baruthani Ekadashi is one of the auspicious Hindu fasting days observed on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the dark half of the month (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It is believed that by observing this Ekadashi, one can attain salvation and the blessings of God. Pradosh Vrat (May 5, Sunday) : Pradosh Vrata or Pradosham, is the name of one of the Hindu fasting days dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati. It is on the 13th day of every lunar fortnight, and special significance is accorded to the moon's waxing and waning periods. In addition, devotees perform this fast to ask for blessings, forgiveness, and all their wishes to become true.

: Pradosh Vrata or Pradosham, is the name of one of the Hindu fasting days dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati. It is on the 13th day of every lunar fortnight, and special significance is accorded to the moon's waxing and waning periods. In addition, devotees perform this fast to ask for blessings, forgiveness, and all their wishes to become true. Darsha Amavasya (May 7, Tuesday) : This is an important day in Hindu astrology and lunar calendar. It occurs on Amavasya day (no moon day) in the Hindu month of Ashadha. On this day, pilgrims perform rituals and plunge into sacred water bodies or rivers to seek blessings and wash their sins clean.

: This is an important day in Hindu astrology and lunar calendar. It occurs on Amavasya day (no moon day) in the Hindu month of Ashadha. On this day, pilgrims perform rituals and plunge into sacred water bodies or rivers to seek blessings and wash their sins clean. Chandra Darshana (May 9, Thursday): Chandra Darshana is the observance of the beginning of the moon phase in the Hindu Lunar calendar. It symbolises the first day of a lunar month and is a good sign to start new businesses or any other vital activity. The custom of viewing Chandra Darshana is still practised by many Indian families.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 03: 10:38 AM to 12:18 PM

May 04: 08:58 AM to 10:38 AM

May 05: 05:19 PM to 06:59 PM

May 06: 07:17 AM to 08:57 AM

May 07: 03:39 PM to 05:20 PM

May 08: 12:18 PM to 01:59 PM

May 09: 01:59 PM to 03:40 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter- relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779