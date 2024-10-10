Weekly Panchang from October 11-17, 2024: Sun Transit Libra, Maha Navami, Dussehra, Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchanga for this week is full of festivals and important planetary movements. With Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami, we seek the blessings of Goddess Durga and celebrate victory over evil. Saraswati Visarjan brings down the curtain on the worship of the goddess of wisdom and knowledge helping us to attain knowledge. The week ends with Vijayadashami, a day of victory, success and a new start. Now is a good time to begin new projects with a positive perspective. Subsequently, Ashwina Purnima will shower the full moon's spiritual power to help reflect and manifest. On the planetary front, Venus moves to Scorpio and increases the passion in relationships, while the Sun moves to Libra and brings justice in decision-making. These movements established a time of change, reflection on the relationship, and reflection on the self. Remember to pay attention to these energies to synchronise oneself with the cosmic schedule during the week. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 17, Thursday (06:23 AM to 04:20 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 17, Thursday (06:23 AM to 04:20 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on October 13, Sunday (06:21 AM to 06:21 AM, Oct 14), October 14, Monday (06:21 AM to 06:41 AM), October 16, Wednesday (08:40 PM to 06:23 AM, Oct 17) and on October 17, Thursday (06:23 AM to 04:20 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus transits Scorpio on October 13 (Sunday) at 06:08 AM

Mars and Jupiter in semi-sextile on October 14 (Monday) at 04:34 AM

Sun and Jupiter in a deep trine on October 14 (Monday) at 09:19 AM

Sun and Mars in a deep square on October 14 (Monday) at 01:40 PM

Mercury transits Swati Nakshatra on October 14 (Monday) at 02:00 PM

Venus transits Anuradha Nakshatra on October 16 (Wednesday) at 12:12 AM

Sun transits Libra sign on October 17 (Thursday) at 07:52 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Durga Ashtami (October 11, Friday): Durga Ashtami celebrates the powerful goddess, Durga. This sacred day, a key part of Navratri, marks the triumph of good over evil. Devotees perform special prayers, offer food, and honour young girls, symbolising goddess Durga's energy and seeking blessings for protection and prosperity.

Maha Navami (October 11, Friday): Maha Navami marks the final day of Durga Puja. It symbolises Goddess Durga's victory over evil, concluding the battle with Mahishasura. Devotees perform special rituals and prayers and offer food to the goddess, seeking her blessings for strength, prosperity, and protection from negativity.

Saraswati Visarjan (October 12, Saturday): Saraswati Visarjan under Ashwina and Shravana Nakshatra marks the immersion of Goddess Saraswati’s idol, symbolising the completion of the worship rituals. Devotees bid farewell, thanking her for blessings of knowledge and wisdom while praying for continued intellectual growth and prosperity in the coming year.

Ayudha Puja (October 12, Saturday): Ayudha Puja is a ritual honouring tools, weapons, and instruments. Devotees, especially artisans and professionals, worship their tools, seeking divine blessings for success, skill, and prosperity. This day symbolises respect for work, craftsmanship, and the protection Goddess Durga offers.

Durga Visarjan (October 12, Saturday): Durga Visarjan marks the emotional farewell to Goddess Durga at the end of Navratri. Devotees immerse her idol in water, symbolising her return to the divine realm. Prayers are offered for blessings of protection, prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil.

Vijayadashami (October 12, Saturday): Vijayadashami marks the triumph of good over evil. This auspicious day signifies Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura and Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. Devotees celebrate with prayers, processions, and cultural events, seeking blessings for success and prosperity and removing obstacles.

Bengal Maha Navami (October 12, Saturday): Devotees in Bengal celebrate with elaborate rituals, offerings, and community feasts. It honours Goddess Durga's victory over evil forces, invoking her blessings for strength, protection, and prosperity before Durga Visarjan.

South Saraswati Puja (October 12, Saturday): It is a revered festival in South India dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Students, scholars, and artists worship their books, musical instruments, and tools, seeking the goddess's blessings for wisdom, creativity, and success in learning and artistic endeavours.

Buddha Jayanti (October 12, Saturday): Buddha Jayanti during Ashwina Shukla Dashami commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death (Maha Parinirvana) of Lord Buddha. Devotees honour his teachings of peace, compassion, and non-violence.

Bengal Vijayadashami (October 13, Sunday): Bengal Vijayadashami, celebrated on October 13, 2024, marks the emotional conclusion of Durga Puja. On this day, Goddess Durga's idols are immersed in water, symbolising her return to the heavens. Families exchange blessings, sweets, and joy, celebrating the triumph of good over evil with reverence.

Vidyarambham Day (October 13, Sunday): It marks an auspicious day for initiating learning, especially for children. In South India, young children are introduced to writing and knowledge, symbolising the start of their educational journey. Devotees seek Goddess Saraswati's blessings for wisdom and academic success.

Sharad Purnima (October 16, Wednesday): Sharad Purnima during Ashwina Shukla Purnima is a festival marking the full moon night of autumn. Devotees believe the moonlight on this night has healing properties. Special prayers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi, and kheer is prepared, symbolising prosperity, health, and spiritual well-being for the year ahead.

Tula Sankranti (October 17, Thursday): It marks the Sun's transit from Kanya (Virgo) to Tula (Libra). This transition signifies balance and harmony. Devotees perform special rituals and offer prayers for prosperity, good health, and spiritual growth. It's an auspicious time for charitable acts and seeking blessings for peaceful relationships.

Ashwina Purnima (October 17, Thursday): It marks the full moon of the Ashwina month. It is a day of spiritual significance, with devotees worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The day is also linked to Sharad Purnima, symbolising prosperity, good health, and divine blessings.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 11: 10:41 AM to 12:07 PM

10:41 AM to 12:07 PM October 12: 09:14 AM to 10:40 AM

09:14 AM to 10:40 AM October 13: 04:27 PM to 05:53 PM

04:27 PM to 05:53 PM October 14: 07:48 AM to 09:14 AM

07:48 AM to 09:14 AM October 15: 02:59 PM to 04:25 PM

02:59 PM to 04:25 PM October 16: 12:06 PM to 01:32 PM

12:06 PM to 01:32 PM October 17: 01:32 PM to 02:58 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

