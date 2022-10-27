Weekly Panchang Oct 28-Nov 3: Chhath Puja, Mars Transit & Auspicious Muhuratas

This week will be an eventful one. The popular festival of Chhath will be celebrated in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. One important transit this week will be that of Mars as the fiery planet will be getting retrograde in Taurus sign. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying or registration of property and vehicle this week as selective muhuratas are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on October 28 (06:30 AM to 10:42 AM) and November 3 (12:49 AM to 06:35 AM, Nov 04)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on October 28 (06:30 AM to 10:33 AM), November 2 (09:09 PM to 06:34 AM, Nov 03) and November 3 (06:34 AM to 12:49 AM, Nov 04)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter at an inauspicious 150-degree angle on October 29, Saturday, at 11 PM

Mercury enters Swati nakshatra on October 30, Sunday, at 01:01 PM

Mars become retrograde on October 30, Sunday, at 6:54 PM

Venus enters Visakha nakshatra on November 3, Thursday, at 8:56 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Nagula Chavithi (Friday, October 28): It is observed on the fourth day after Deepavali Amavasya during Karthika month especially in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Nagula Chavithi is a festival to worship Nag Devatas (Serpent Gods) which is mainly observed by married women for the wellbeing of their children.

Chhath Puja (Sunday, October 30): It is the most prominent festival which is celebrated in the North Indian state of Bihar and certain regions of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. Chhath is a famous festival which starts on the 6th day of the Hindu calendar month “Kartika”. This festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his wife Usha.

Soorasamharam (Sunday, October 30): Skanda Sashti, also known as Kanda Sashti, is the most important festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. Skanda Sashti is observed mainly by Tamil Hindus.

Jalaram Bapa Jayanti (Monday, October 31): It is the birth anniversary of Saint Jalaram Bapa, who was a Hindu saint from Gujarat.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 28: 10:41 AM to 12:05 PM

October 29: 09:18 AM to 10:41 AM

October 30: 04:14 PM to 05:38 PM

October 31: 07:55 AM to 09:18 AM

November 1: 02:50 PM to 04:13 PM

November 2: 12:04 PM to 01:27 PM

November 3: 01:27 PM to 02:50 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

