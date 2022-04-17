Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 17-April 23, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: World

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Temperance

Your determination to excel in whatever you do may lead you to achieve your set targets. You are likely to take suggestions of friends and family in self-improvement, which may benefit you in the long run. Your seriousness towards work and ability to handle pressures may bring you a promotion or an increment or both at your workplace. On the romantic front, you may get to enjoy your partner’s undivided attention towards you after a long time; enjoy the phase. Whether it’s dabbling in the stock market or trying to save as quickly as possible for a major goal, you can achieve your financial goals. The domestic front is likely to sparkle as your loved ones may be in a joyful mood. You must augment your vitality by concentrating on natural sources of health improvement. This is likely to bring a marked improvement in your energy levels.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Judgement

Career: Six of Coins

Some obstacles may block your way, but you are likely to jump over them to reach your goals. This is a good time to put your plans into action. Singles may suddenly want to find a partner and are likely to have family and friends supportive in realizing their dream. On the domestic front, situations may be very conducive for a harmonious atmosphere and you can resolve some problems you may have had with your family members. Changes in diet and a regular fitness training program are likely to keep you energized and improve your wellbeing. The week may bring uncertain time to the workplace. You may struggle to achieve your targets before deadlines, which may not go down well with your seniors. On the economic front, be extra cautious about your savings and limit the expenses.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Emperor

Do not live in the past and learn to let go of things that affect you negatively. Try to work your way back to the top of your organisation with sincere efforts and you are likely to succeed. Your long-term plans can be put into effect and handsome gains are indicated. Old misunderstandings or disagreements are likely to end on a peaceful note. Minor issues on the health front are likely to be taken care of. Staying away from gossip mongers would help you sustain peace of mind.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Strength

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Fool

This week, do not lose focus or let your impatience get the better of you if things work out a little differently than you expected. The outcome may still be better than what you had anticipated. Some surprises may await you in your love life. Nurturing the bond may lead it to become stronger with time. Your dedication to your loved ones may be greatly valued and appreciated and your advice may be quite sought after at home. Unexpected expenditure may shake up your budget as expenses would constantly be on the rise. Focus on enhancing your savings. Some of you may be unable to rise to challenges posed at the workplace and may lag behind the competitors. It’s time to get your act together to make a mark at the workplace.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Knight of Coins

Some of you may crave some adventure and excitement to spice up your daily life. The week may turn out to be very eventful and you may be full of positive energy. A family get-together may be celebrated in the presence of relatives and friends. Staying focused may help you achieve more in less time as far as your job is concerned. A regular exercise and moderation in your diet is likely to keep you healthy. On the romantic front, circumstances may force you into a short separation from your beloved. Due to this, you may feel nostalgic and also a little out of sorts. Those in the family business need to keep a careful watch on their trade and cut back unnecessary expenditure.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Fool

Career: Judgment

It could be a time of achievement and laurels for some this week. Your dreams are likely to be fulfilled, as you have worked tirelessly worked to achieve them in the past. The week seems to be promising as far as your professional front goes. You are likely to receive your much-deserved but delayed promotion. Sticking to a healthy routine is likely to strengthen your core and keep you cheerful. The young and fancy-free are likely to enter into a new and exciting romantic relationship. You are likely to manage your expenses with your savings if you face any shortage of funds. A trip with family may bring a golden opportunity to resolve long-standing problems. Make earnest efforts to try to create a peaceful domestic atmosphere to restore normalcy at home.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Justice

Career: Knight of Wands

Gear up for some exciting time ahead. Your patience and perseverance are all set to pay off well this week. Awards and accolades may be headed your way. Children too may become the source of great joy for the entire family with their achievement and recognition. Freshers may make a very promising headway in their career and land a job with a reputed firm. There may be a mutual understanding between you and your significant other, which is likely to bring you both closer. Meditation may bring immense benefit as calming techniques may give you peace of mind. If planning to get married, it is an auspicious time to get the ball rolling. You are likely to get support from various corners, including from your parents and family elders. Situations seem a bit bleak on the financial front. You may struggle to maintain a balance between your expenses and income.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Wands

You are likely to reap the benefits of your previous efforts this week. Your optimism and positivity may keep you going strong in all that you undertake. Your love life is likely to see a positive change, as you and your beloved may choose to look through each other’s weaknesses. Seniors may give you additional responsibilities to shoulder after some of you reach a commanding position. Peace and serenity are likely to prevail at home as you succeed in aligning your life goals in line with those of your family elders. The week may not bring any major health issues, but you may be troubled by minor issues that are likely to return. Seek medical attention to get rid of the problem. An additional source of earning may bring small profits, along with a chance to revive a stagnant business.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Hierophant

Your straightforward and unabashed attitude may lead you to achieve higher goals and be a winner in all aspects of life. Stocks and shares may bring rich dividends if you make your moves astutely and on time. The arrival of a new family member or childbirth is likely to infuse the domestic atmosphere with happiness and hope. Hard work and focus will help you overcome the difficult and turbulent times at the workplace. If you don’t have anyone in your life, chances of a change in the status quo appear strong this week. Get ready for exciting times ahead. You strictly need to avoid binge eating to enjoy the perks of good health. Matters related to an ancestral property are likely to work in your favour. Travelling with old friends is possible for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: Temperance

Career: Two of Swords

This week, you are likely to grab better prospects, which are going to work to your advantage in the coming days. You may also find time to explore your creative side. Singles are likely to find a perfect match for themselves in someone exciting and interesting. You are likely to find family members in agreement and even supportive of your career goals. You will need to pull up socks and work towards making things right in an important project at the workplace, as it may affect your promotion or increment. On the health front, you are advised to pay attention to the things troubling you and do something about it. Be very sure of lending a friendly loan to close kin or friends, as the chance of recovery appears very bleak.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Empress

You may be willing to take risks and are likely to dive headfirst into a new idea and work on it till it reaches fruition. Your commitment and competitive nature may keep you ahead of your rivals. Armed with new expertise in your field, you may receive all-around praise for your work. Your output may be positively affected by it. Undertaking a new fitness training program may show its positive effects on your wellbeing. Minor ailments may disappear. You are likely to earn some extra income from a lucrative property, which is poised to bring handsome profits shortly. Prolonged separation from your partner may make you feel lonely and a sinking feeling may take over you. Keep your mind occupied with the good thoughts of your partner. A family outing may prove to be beneficial as you get a chance to strengthen your relationships.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Magician

Career: The Star

You are likely to do everything in your power to bring about a positive change in your life at this time. To give a boost to your career, you may take up an advanced training course to upgrade your skills. On the economic front, this is an opportune time for growth. Outstanding dues may be cleared and help stabilise your financial position. You may have to make dietary changes, coupled with relaxation techniques and light physical activities to stay fit. Share your problems and work towards strengthening your relationship for it to last longer. You may have to play the role of a peacemaker in a dispute involving your siblings. Tread with care.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

