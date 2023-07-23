Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 23 to July 29, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Magician Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: The Moon

This week promises development and growth for Aries natives this week. Utilizing software development skills may lead to advancement on the professional front. It is a good time to focus on investment portfolios to improve financial stability. Prioritizing mind-body connection may enhance overall well-being. Exploring family traditions may help improve relationships with loved ones. Nurturing relationships with your partner may strengthen romantic ties. Rental property may be a promising option for acquiring more assets. Ecotourism may offer a refreshing break from routine for some. Writing and communication skills may be beneficial for academic pursuits. Incorporating positive affirmations into daily routines may improve overall happiness and positivity.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Tower

Career: Strength

The week presents you with abundant blessings, Taurus. On the professional front, creative writing skills may be put to good use, leading to success. Frugal living practices may help improve financial stability in the long run. Good health can be maintained by prioritizing self-care practices such as exercise and meditation. Developing strategies for dealing with difficult family members may bring peace. Emotional support and validation can lead to a deeper connection in romantic relationships. Investment property management can be a promising opportunity for acquiring more assets. Adventure tourism may offer a chance to explore new places and cultures. Incorporating random acts of kindness into daily routines may boost happiness. Students are likely to retain their edge over competitors.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Temperance

This week, Gemini native may make moderate progress. While finances may be tight, focusing on retirement savings can help secure a more stable future. This may be a good time to prioritize project completion and long-term goals at the workplace. Maintaining good health can be achieved through practising mental resilience and incorporating mindful breathing exercises. Resolving minor conflicts can further improve family bonding and understanding. Setting healthy boundaries can lead to a more fulfilling and deeper connection in romantic relationships. A commercial asset may be a worthwhile venture for those interested in property investment. Budget-friendly trips can provide the perfect opportunity to rejuvenate. Academic pursuits can benefit from honing time management techniques. You may remain much sought after on the social front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Fool

The week may bring good luck, prosperity, and joy into your life. Developing leadership skills may open up new possibilities on the professional front. Good health can be maintained by prioritizing a balance between the mind and body. Building a supportive environment can create a sense of belonging at home. In romantic relationships, fostering passionate love can deepen connections and bring couples closer together. Wealth management practices can help improve financial stability in the long run. Home renovations can be a promising opportunity for property enhancement and value appreciation. Adventure and exploration through travel can help broaden horizons. Incorporating creativity and self-expression into daily routines can create a sense of fulfilment. Lifelong learning through academic pursuits can further enhance personal and professional growth.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Two of Cups

This week holds bright opportunities for Leo natives to explore. Financially, it is an excellent time to focus on risk management strategies and investments. Prioritizing fitness and nutrition may help you remain energetic and enthusiastic all week. Creating a supportive environment can improve domestic ties and foster inter-generational connections. In romantic relationships, you may get a positive signal from someone you love secretly. Despite professional setbacks, utilizing innovation and creativity may bring new opportunities for growth and success. All family members will appreciate home renovation work. Adventure and exploration trips can help explore nature and outdoor activities. Critical thinking and problem-solving may lead to an overall improvement in various aspects of life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Page of Swords

This week’s welcome developments may be the highlight of the week. Excellent financial stability can be maintained by practising budgeting and saving techniques. Stress reduction and mindfulness practices may bring peace and tranquillity to your life. Passion and spontaneity can forge a deeper connection with your partner in romantic relationships. Quality time with family can be further strengthened by developing strategies for conflict resolution. Rental property management can help you acquire more assets. For those feeling adventurous, solo travel can offer a chance for self-discovery. Moderate progress can be made with effective project management skills on the professional front. Students’ writing and communication skills may help in career advancement. Creative pursuits can brighten your week as well.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Chariot

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

This week presents a range of opportunities for growth and development for Libra natives. Sales and marketing professionals can make strides towards career advancement by honing their skills and techniques. Tax planning can help maintain moderate financial stability. Holistic health and wellness practices can improve overall well-being. In romantic relationships, emotional intimacy and communication can add a spark to your connection. Positive parenting strategies can help strengthen family bonds. The property market may not be favourable, so postpone any deals for now. Those seeking adventure on a trip may join a like-minded group. Effective learning strategies and memory retention techniques can benefit students. Finally, cultivating gratitude and happiness can lead to a more fulfilling and joyful life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

This week offers a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges. Those in leadership and management roles can make excellent progress towards career advancement. Investment strategies can help maintain moderate financial stability. Excellent physical and mental health can be achieved through fitness and nutrition practices. In romantic relationships, communication and compromise can enhance emotional connection and intimacy. Strategies for conflict resolution can improve family relationships. Property management may be challenging this week, so it is best to focus on research and background checks. Those seeking adventure on a trip may find solace in nature and outdoor activities. Effective critical thinking and problem-solving skills can benefit students. Finally, cultivating personal growth and development can lead to a more fulfilling and joyful life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Judgement

As the week unfolds, expect blessings and fortunate circumstances to come your way. Technology and innovation can play a crucial role in professional growth. Good financial planning and wealth management can ensure stable finances. A dedicated approach to health and well-being can bring balance and prevent burnout. Positive parenting and communication can foster a strong and harmonious bond in family relationships. Forgiveness and letting go of past mistakes can lead to emotional healing and deeper intimacy in romantic relationships. An ancestral property dispute can be resolved amicably with the help of legal experts. Learning strategies and study skills can benefit students and professionals alike. Finally, cultivating gratitude and positivity can enhance happiness. Although travel plans may not be favourable at the moment, a religious place can offer spiritual solace.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Cups

Embrace the positive energy of the week, as it brings a wave of optimism and good fortune. Romantic relationships can flourish with a blind date or a surprise encounter. Good financial management can lead to improved stability and security. Family bonds can be strengthened with the arrival of overseas relatives or by working together on joint property. Relief from chronic health issues may require some attention, but it is worth investing in your well-being. The professional front may be a bit challenging, so it is important to focus on project management and organization to stay on track. On the travel front, a drive through a scenic route can offer a much-needed escape. Writing and communication skills can help students achieve academic success. Social gatherings can help lift spirits and promote positivity.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Star

Career: The World

The upcoming week holds the promise of exciting opportunities and delightful surprises. Teaching professionals can have a very productive week by implementing effective classroom management techniques. Good financial stability can be maintained by practising debt management strategies. Pay attention to sleep hygiene for better overall health. Family gatherings can provide a chance to strengthen relationships. Respect will be the key in romantic relationships, even when disagreements arise. National parks or museums will be excellent destinations for travel enthusiasts. Home organization can help declutter your living space and increase productivity. Academic success can be achieved through understanding learning styles and setting boundaries. It is also a good time to check and improve your credit scores.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: The Empress

Career: Knight of Swords

The week may be filled with delightful moments and a sense of deep satisfaction. Your professional life may thrive, especially if you are in finance. You could focus on tax planning to maintain financial stability. You may feel a strong connection with your loved ones through shared traditions. Incorporating a regular yoga practice can help you stay centred and balanced. In romantic relationships, it is essential to practice patience and understanding to maintain moderate intimacy. A revamped home will be an excellent source of comfort and stability. This is an ideal time for city breaks, and you could explore urban areas to broaden your horizons and gain new experiences. Some of you might find it hard to practice mindfulness due to the hectic pace of your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Celebrity lead:

Jennifer Lopez, July 24, Leo

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON