Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 16 to June 22, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: King of Coins Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Fool

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Career: The Magician

Brace for a fantastic and eventful time. This week promises to bring financial abundance, ensuring all your expenses are covered. A rare opportunity for professional advancement may arise, rewarding your hard work and dedication. By fostering harmony at home, you can expect appreciation from your family members. However, be wary of challenges in your romantic relationship, as doubts about fidelity may arise. It's crucial to prioritize your well-being amidst stress and anxiety to maintain overall health and happiness. Reconnecting with old friends at a gathering could provide a nostalgic and enjoyable experience. Consider delving into subjects of interest to gain a competitive edge in your academic pursuits. Be prepared for possible delays during long-distance travel this week.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: The Hermit

Look forward to fruitful opportunities. At the workplace, expect recognition and financial incentives for your hard work this week. Entrepreneurs may witness significant profits from recent business ventures. Consider arranging a family ritual or ceremony at home to foster harmony and positivity within your household. If you're in a relationship, it's an opportune moment to progress to the next level. Avoid overly ambitious workout routines to prevent burnout and exhaustion. Students should prioritize ignoring distractions to focus on their studies this week. Solo adventures can lead to self-discovery and personal development. Exploring minimalist living may offer both lifestyle benefits and financial freedom.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Tower

This week, the fruits of your hard work may manifest. This week, you might encounter unforeseen challenges in your professional and financial endeavours. Embracing innovative solutions and thinking outside the box could prove beneficial in navigating these obstacles at work. Financially, you may find yourself faced with significant expenses, which could impact your business prospects. In your romantic relationship, you and your partner may discover a deep connection rooted in mutual care, respect, and acceptance. Preparing for an upcoming family event could keep you occupied and engaged throughout the week. Committing to a new fitness regimen may lead to improvements in your overall health and vitality. Reconnecting with old acquaintances could be in the cards for some, offering opportunities for nostalgia and reminiscing. Consider upgrading to more suitable accommodation if it aligns with your current needs and preferences. Exploring exhibitions or cultural events while travelling can enrich your journey.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Strength

Career: Nine of Cups

Anticipate a successful week on various fronts. This week, being receptive to suggestions from colleagues could enhance productivity and boost team morale. If you've been considering investing in the stock market, now might be an opportune time to take action. Strengthening bonds with cousins can bring richness and warmth to your family life. Despite recent challenges, there's potential for improvement in your romantic life this week. While you may encounter minor health issues, home remedies can effectively address them. Taking time to relax and de-stress will be crucial for your well-being. Consider spending time in nature to rejuvenate your mind and body and gain a fresh perspective.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Sun

Career: Knight of Coins

Your dedication is poised to pay off this week. Engaging in a hobby together with your partner could deepen your romantic connection. It's advisable to hold off on making any significant decisions regarding family matters at this time. Focus on maintaining a calm and composed demeanour as you navigate through the week. Meeting deadlines and staying focused on work may prove challenging, but perseverance is key. Expect a busy week ahead with work commitments occupying much of your time and energy. Turning losses into profits may require patience and strategic planning. Prioritize regular exercise, including strength training, to promote overall health and well-being. Documenting your travel experiences through photography can create cherished memories. Developing vacant may bring new economic opportunities. Leveraging high-quality study materials can enhance your learning.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Magician

Prepare for a week of achievements and positive developments. Recognition awaits you within your professional circle. It may earn you the admiration of influential figures. Seeking expert guidance before venturing into investment opportunities could safeguard your financial interests. Prioritizing self-respect may shield you from making regrettable decisions at home this week. While disagreements with your partner may arise this week, embracing mutual acceptance could enhance understanding. Encouragement from a friend or relative might inspire you to embark on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle. A social advantage could emerge through the efforts of others, offering unexpected opportunities. Plans for a family excursion may be postponed, requiring patience from you and your loved ones. Engaging in research group initiatives could broaden the horizons of students.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Navigate the week with optimism and determination. This week, exercising patience could prove advantageous in both personal and professional interactions. You might chance upon a fresh opportunity to bolster your finances. Maintaining a focused approach towards your goals at work could expedite your progress. Resolving past conflicts may lead to a surge of affection from your romantic partner. Neglecting loved ones at home may strain relationships; allocate time accordingly. A significant health improvement is possible, especially with a shift towards healthier eating habits. Exploring new activities or spending time in nature may invigorate and rejuvenate your spirit. It's a pivotal moment to chart your academic trajectory and make informed choices. Collecting mementoes could enhance the nostalgic appeal of your travel experiences.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Eight of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Page of Swords

Embrace opportunities for success this week. This week, putting in dedicated effort could yield significant financial rewards for some individuals. Witnessing a substantial increase in your bank balance can uplift your spirits. Traditional methods of seeking romantic partners may not yield immediate results at this time. Your capacity to aid others in overcoming challenges and gaining recognition within society is notable. Addressing emerging challenges in your professional sphere promptly is advisable. Regularly reviewing and adapting fitness objectives fosters ongoing progress. Thoroughly inspecting properties unveils potential issues and facilitates informed decision-making. Staying abreast of travel updates is crucial to anticipate and mitigate unforeseen obstacles during journeys. Succumbing to stress and anxiety may impede performance in examinations.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Fool

Positive changes and favourable circumstances await this week. It's advisable to exert additional effort at work as it may yield favourable outcomes in the long run. Despite your endeavours to expand your business horizons, you may encounter obstacles this week. Prioritizing both your mental and physical health can lead to significant improvements with proper care. A family reunion presents an opportunity to enjoy quality time with your loved ones. While your time together may be limited this week, you and your partner are likely to enjoy memorable moments. Your academic achievements are likely to garner admiration from various quarters. Exploring new destinations can serve as a rejuvenating experience for both mind and body. Considering international properties as part of your investment portfolio diversification strategy may prove to be financially rewarding.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: King of Wands

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Look forward to a week where hard work pays off. Opportunities for acquiring skills and insights for your professional journey your come your way. Exercise caution and carefully evaluate your financial decisions before lowering your guard. Challenges in matters of the heart may test your patience and concentration. Ruminating over worries and anxieties may exacerbate feelings of unease. Guidance and wisdom from older family members can foster deeper connections and understanding. Embracing newfound self-assurance may bring about a sense of contentment throughout the week. Engaging in spiritual practices may offer long-term benefits for personal growth and well-being. Resolving transportation issues may alleviate commuting concerns. Students may find themselves feeling more confident as they prepare for upcoming competitions.

​

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: Judgement

Career: Three of Coins

Brace for a week of positivity and fulfilment. Throughout this week, anticipate a supportive atmosphere among colleagues and business associates. Fortuitous circumstances are likely to manifest, bringing favourable outcomes. Prudent financial decisions are poised to yield impressive returns. Prioritize spending time with ailing loved ones to bring comfort and joy to all. Unexpected gestures of compassion and attentiveness from your partner may deepen the romantic bond. Take heed of any legitimate concerns regarding property matters. Strategic planning of travel arrangements can enhance the overall journey experience. Extending a helping hand to strangers in need can be immensely gratifying.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Star

Career: The World

Expect progress and joy in every aspect this week. By offering innovative solutions to workplace challenges, you have the opportunity to garner recognition. This week, prioritize managing negative emotions, particularly those pertaining to your romantic relationship, to foster personal growth and harmony. Enjoy the freedom to focus on your responsibilities as your loved ones afford you space to pursue your endeavours. Your altruistic actions may elevate your standing in social circles, enhancing your reputation and influence. Financial constraints may hinder aspirations for a larger home for some individuals. Embracing healthier eating habits and incorporating regular walks and wellness practices like yoga and meditation can promote physical and mental well-being. Be mindful of financial strains associated with last-minute or costly air travel arrangements.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920