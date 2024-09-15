Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 15 to 21, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: Page of Cups Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week. (Unsplash)

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The High Priestess

You may be called upon to do something you have not tried before. You will be instrumental in seeing something important to its logical conclusion. Special treatment is likely to be accorded to some at work due to your professional skills. Your talents are likely to be realised. A pending payment may be received sooner than you expected. Earning the goodwill of people in your circle for your helpful nature is possible. Romance will be most happening this week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Sun

Overseas travel is on the cards for some. You will work to improve your image on the social front. This is the time to rejoice as wealth comes your way from various sources. Enjoying someone’s hospitality is very much on the cards. A secret affair seems most thrilling at this point in time. Professionally, you are bound to do well. Students can look forward to a promising beginning. You may accompany someone interesting on a long journey.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged man

Career: Page of Wands

Adjustments and compromises in a new relationship may become important for life to sail smoothly. Following the tips of those experienced in professional matters will do you a whale of good. You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance. Arrears due to you are likely to be received. You may refine your methods to complete a long pending project. Some of you may find other avenues for earning.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Moon

You are likely to bounce back with full gusto at work. Tackling an important responsibility on the professional front will do your career good. Save money for the rainy day, as you may need it soon. Young couples are likely to come closer by planning exclusive time together. You will do well to take a stand rather than giving up on the academic front. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. Regularity in daily workouts will prove a blessing on the health front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Star

Your optimism gets a boost as things turn favourable on both personal and professional fronts. You may get motivated to start your preparations in the right earnest on the academic front. Your physical fitness and stamina will help you get selected for a sporting event. You are likely to shift your focus to some important issues. There will be a good reason for you to undertake a long journey. The monetary front is likely to remain as solid as ever.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Six of Cups

Someone’s small gesture is likely to impress you. Your health consciousness may keep you in the best of health. Professional developments will be favourable and bring lots of opportunities. Overseas travel with family is indicated for some and will be lot of fun. You can get lucky in your search for a suitable mate. You will have the resources to get an ancestral house renovated. Money put in investments is likely to fetch great returns.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The World

You will need to keep abreast of what is happening at work. A journey may prove tiring but exciting at the same time. A surprise awaits some on the love front. New drivers will get an opportunity to travel long distances. Someone may invite you over to spend a few hours with him or her. Planning something exciting with family cannot be ruled out. You are likely to boost your potential for earning and add considerably to your wealth.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Love: Strength

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Go with the flow, and you will not go wrong. Slow business may affect profits, so rework the strategy once again. Using your own judgement on the academic front may be your key to success in the future. Financial worries are likely to cease as you go in for safe investments. Offering a helping hand to someone on the social front will boost your image. The chances of undertaking a journey to another city cannot be ruled out. The health front seems satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Fool

An outing may give some a whiff of romance. You may find a situation turning favourable. Family is likely to extend their support for whatever you are venturing into. Love is likely to act as a magnet and pull you towards the one you desire. You will need to speed up your pace at work. Your hard work and dedication are likely to bring good results on the academic front. Some of you may join a good firm or some prestigious service.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Devil

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Moon

Spending time with the one you like will be most fulfilling. Love and romance are likely to come into your life. You are likely to spend time at a place you enjoy the most. On the professional front, a long-term project may keep you busy, but you will be able to make good progress. Help will be at hand on the academic front whenever you need it. Attending a social function is possible. Your financial position gains strength as new opportunities materialise.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Judgement

A new environment can be expected, but you are likely to have a whale of a time. Total commitment and hard work will help you reach your professional goals. A project completed on the academic front is likely to come in for praise. Achievement of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. You will succeed in adding to your already healthy bank balance. Those on a break are likely to resume their exercise routine now.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: The Fool

Mood: King of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

It is the best time to take stock of what the future holds for you in your current job. Someone’s support on the academic front may prove a godsend for you. Raising finances for a project will become possible now. Health concerns that had been troubling your mind are set to disappear. Romance will prove most fulfilling and keep you happy. Some of you may get a chance for a vacation to get away from the daily grind. You are likely to take up an exercise regimen.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown