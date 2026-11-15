Weekly Tarot Horoscope, November 16 to November 22, 2026: New opportunities, and emotional growth may guide all signs

Aries: Death, Ace of Wands and King of Pentacles

Weekly Tarot Prediction

This week brings the possibility of a powerful transformation. You may feel ready to leave behind an outdated situation and embrace a fresh beginning. A new idea or opportunity could reignite your motivation, while practical thinking helps you turn inspiration into something lasting. In career and finances, focus on building stability rather than chasing quick results. Personally, releasing the past may create room for greater confidence and growth.

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Lucky Colour: Burgundy

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Lucky Ritual: Write down one habit or situation you are ready to release, then safely tear up the paper as a symbolic fresh start.

Tip: Welcome change, but give your new plans a solid foundation.

Crystal Remedy: Black Obsidian, Carnelian, Pyrite.

Taurus: The Empress, Three of Cups and King of Wands

A warm and rewarding week may bring opportunities for creativity, connection and personal growth. Support from friends or colleagues could lift your spirits, while your confidence encourages you to take the lead. In love, shared happiness and meaningful conversations may strengthen bonds. Professionally, your ideas could receive positive attention. Allow yourself to enjoy your progress while staying focused on what you want to create next.

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Colour: Emerald Green {{/usCountry}}

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Lucky Ritual: Place fresh flowers in your space to invite harmony, creativity and abundance.

Tip: Celebrate your achievements and don't hesitate to take the initiative.

Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine, Sunstone, Rose Quartz.

Gemini: Four of Swords, Three of Swords and Strength

This week encourages emotional recovery and inner resilience. You may need some distance from a stressful situation or a disappointing conversation to understand your feelings clearly. Avoid pushing yourself to resolve everything immediately. Your strength lies in responding calmly rather than reacting emotionally. At work, patience and steady effort can help you regain momentum. Give yourself permission to rest, reflect and rebuild your confidence.

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Lucky Colour: Soft Blue

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few quiet minutes practising deep breathing before beginning your day.

Tip: Healing is also progress; don't rush your emotional process.

Crystal Remedy: Lepidolite, Blue Lace Agate, Rhodonite.

Cancer: Eight of Wands, The Emperor and Queen of Wands

Expect a potentially active week filled with movement, decisions and opportunities to take charge. A message or development could accelerate something that has been waiting for progress. Your confidence and determination may help you handle responsibilities effectively. In professional matters, clear boundaries and decisive action will be useful. In relationships, express your needs openly while making room for warmth and understanding.

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Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle while setting one clear intention for the week.

Tip: Move confidently, but keep your plans organized.

Crystal Remedy: Red Jasper, Tiger's Eye, Carnelian.

Leo: The High Priestess, Eight of Cups and Knight of Wands

Your intuition may reveal where you have outgrown a situation or emotional pattern. This week could encourage you to walk away from what no longer feels fulfilling and explore a more exciting direction. You may feel eager to make changes, but take time to understand what you truly want before acting. In career matters, a fresh challenge could restore your motivation. Trust your instincts while avoiding unnecessary impulsiveness.

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Lucky Colour: Royal Purple

Lucky Ritual: Meditate for five minutes and write down any thoughts or feelings that become clear.

Tip: Choose progress that aligns with your deeper values, not just temporary excitement.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite, Amethyst, Sunstone.

Virgo: Ten of Wands, Six of Wands and Four of Pentacles

Your hard work may begin attracting recognition, but this week also asks you to manage your responsibilities wisely. You could feel proud of an achievement while realizing that carrying too much alone is becoming exhausting. Financially, a cautious approach may feel reassuring, but avoid letting fear prevent sensible opportunities. Share responsibilities where possible and acknowledge how far you have come.

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Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Ritual: Clear your workspace and remove one unnecessary task from your weekly schedule.

Tip: Success feels more sustainable when you allow yourself to receive support.

Crystal Remedy: Moss Agate, Citrine, Smoky Quartz.

Libra: Ten of Pentacles, Two of Pentacles and Seven of Cups

Family, financial security and long-term ambitions may occupy your attention this week. You could find yourself balancing several responsibilities or considering different opportunities. Although many possibilities may appear attractive, not all will support your bigger goals. In relationships, shared plans and practical conversations can bring reassurance. Take your time before making important financial or professional commitments.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

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Lucky Ritual: Write down three long-term goals and choose one practical action toward each.

Tip: Prioritize realistic opportunities over attractive distractions.

Crystal Remedy: Rhodochrosite, Fluorite, Green Jade.

Scorpio: The Devil, The Hierophant and Page of Pentacles

This week may highlight habits, attachments or patterns that deserve a closer look. You could feel drawn toward something tempting, but traditional values, discipline or guidance from a trusted person may help you make a wiser choice. Professionally, a learning opportunity or practical new beginning could develop. Financially, avoid unnecessary risks and focus on building healthy habits that support your future.

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Lucky Ritual: Write down one limiting habit you want to change and replace it with a constructive daily action.

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Tip: Don't let short-term temptation distract you from long-term growth.

Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline, Hematite, Green Aventurine.

Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune, Queen of Cups and Two of Cups

A shift in circumstances could bring encouraging developments in relationships and personal connections. You may experience greater emotional understanding with someone or find an opportunity to build a meaningful partnership. Stay open to unexpected possibilities, but let your intuition guide your decisions. In professional matters, cooperation and supportive connections may prove valuable. This week favors emotional balance, mutual respect and openness to change.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Express gratitude for two people who bring positivity and support into your life.

Tip: Welcome change while staying emotionally grounded.

Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine, Moonstone, Kunzite.

Capricorn: Eight of Swords, Ten of Cups and Knight of Swords

You may begin the week feeling uncertain or restricted by your own worries, but a clearer perspective could help you recognize the support and possibilities around you. Family and close relationships may provide emotional reassurance. At work, a sudden decision or important conversation could require quick thinking. Avoid rushing into conclusions, especially when emotions are involved. You have more options than you may initially realize.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down a worry and list three practical steps you can take to address it.

Tip: Replace assumptions with facts before making important decisions.

Crystal Remedy: Sodalite, Blue Apatite, Clear Quartz.

Aquarius: Five of Cups, Three of Pentacles and Three of Wands

This week invites you to shift your attention from disappointment toward new possibilities. Something may not have unfolded as expected, but collaboration and support could help you regain confidence. Professionally, teamwork or a shared project may create opportunities for future growth. You may also begin thinking about travel, expansion or a different direction. Focus on what remains possible rather than what has already passed.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down one lesson from a recent disappointment and one opportunity you want to pursue.

Tip: Let collaboration help you move forward with renewed perspective.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite, Amazonite, Blue Apatite.

Pisces: The Magician, King of Swords and Queen of Swords

This week highlights your ability to turn ideas into action through clarity, communication and confidence. You may need to make an important decision or approach a situation with greater objectivity. Your intuition is valuable, but combining it with logic and careful planning can produce better results. In relationships, honest conversations and clear boundaries may prevent misunderstandings. Professionally, trust your skills and communicate your ideas with conviction.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Write one clear intention for the week and identify the first action needed to achieve it.

Tip: Use your abilities wisely and let clear thinking guide your next move.

Crystal Remedy: Clear Quartz, Iolite, Black Onyx.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)