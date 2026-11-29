Aries: High Priestess, Knight of Pentacles and Knight of Swords
This week encourages you to trust your intuition while remaining practical about your next steps. The High Priestess asks you to observe quietly and listen to your inner wisdom, while the Knight of Pentacles highlights patience and consistency. The Knight of Swords brings a burst of momentum toward the end of the week. Take time to understand a situation before acting, and then move forward with confidence. A thoughtful decision could lead to meaningful progress.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in meditation before making an important decision.
Tip: Balance intuition with practical action.
Crystal Remedy: Amethyst, Fluorite, Blue Kyanite
Taurus: The Tower, Ace of Cups and Six of Wands
A significant shift may create space for a refreshing emotional beginning this week. The Tower suggests that an unexpected change could challenge an existing situation or belief. However, the Ace of Cups brings healing, renewed affection and fresh inspiration. The Six of Wands points toward recognition and success after navigating this transition. Don't resist necessary changes; they may help you move toward something more fulfilling.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Ritual: Clear out something you no longer need and welcome fresh energy into your space.{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Ritual: Clear out something you no longer need and welcome fresh energy into your space.{{/usCountry}}
Tip: Let go of what is unstable and remain open to new beginnings.
Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz, Labradorite, Sunstone
Gemini: Ten of Pentacles, The World and Judgement
This could be a particularly rewarding week for long-term goals, personal achievements and important life decisions. The Ten of Pentacles highlights stability and lasting rewards, while The World suggests the completion of a significant cycle. Judgement encourages you to reflect on your journey and answer a deeper calling. You may receive recognition or realize how much you have grown. Trust yourself as you prepare for a new chapter.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Ritual: Write down three achievements you are proud of and one new goal for the future.
Tip: Celebrate your progress while preparing for your next opportunity.
Crystal Remedy: Citrine, Pyrite, Clear Quartz
Cancer: Queen of Pentacles, King of Pentacles and Four of Swords
Stability, security and practical matters take priority this week. The Queen and King of Pentacles together suggest supportive partnerships, financial planning and a stronger foundation in your personal or professional life. However, the Four of Swords reminds you not to exhaust yourself while pursuing your responsibilities. Take time to rest, recharge and appreciate what you are building. A balanced approach will serve you well.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Ritual: Spend a little time organizing your finances and creating a peaceful space to relax.
Tip: Build security without neglecting your well-being.
Crystal Remedy: Moss Agate, Green Aventurine, Howlite
Leo: The Devil, Five of Swords and Six of Pentacles
This week asks you to examine unhealthy patterns, power struggles or situations that may be draining your energy. The Devil and Five of Swords suggest that attachment, ego or unnecessary conflict could complicate matters. The Six of Pentacles offers a reminder to restore balance through fairness, generosity and healthy boundaries. Be mindful of where you invest your time and attention. Choose mutual respect over winning every disagreement.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Ritual: Write down one habit or situation you are ready to release, then consciously let it go.
Tip: Protect your energy and seek relationships built on reciprocity.
Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline, Smoky Quartz, Rhodonite
Virgo: Seven of Swords, Ace of Pentacles and Nine of Swords
You may need to approach certain situations carefully this week, especially when dealing with trust, communication or important commitments. The Seven of Swords encourages you to pay attention to details and avoid making assumptions. The Ace of Pentacles brings the possibility of a promising practical opportunity, while the Nine of Swords highlights worries that could make things seem more difficult than they are. Stay grounded, check the facts and don't let anxiety overshadow potential progress.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Ritual: Write down your worries and separate what you can control from what you cannot.
Tip: Protect your interests, but don't let fear prevent you from accepting a good opportunity.
Crystal Remedy: Tiger's Eye, Black Obsidian, Blue Lace Agate
Libra: Wheel of Fortune, The Hierophant and Temperance
A meaningful shift in circumstances could encourage you to reconsider your priorities this week. The Wheel of Fortune brings changing situations and unexpected possibilities, while The Hierophant highlights the value of guidance, structure and established wisdom. Temperance asks you to remain patient and maintain balance throughout the process. Rather than forcing outcomes, allow things to unfold while making thoughtful, measured choices.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Ritual: Begin each morning with a calming affirmation about balance and positive change.
Tip: Stay adaptable without abandoning your core values.
Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine, Sodalite, Amethyst
Scorpio: Two of Swords, Six of Swords and Nine of Cups
A decision you've been postponing may become easier to approach as the week progresses. The Two of Swords reflects uncertainty or conflicting feelings, while the Six of Swords suggests moving away from tension toward greater peace. The Nine of Cups brings emotional satisfaction and the possibility of getting closer to something you've genuinely wanted. Give yourself time to choose wisely, then allow yourself to enjoy the progress you make.
Lucky Colour: Teal
Lucky Ritual: Sit quietly and visualize yourself releasing one situation that has been weighing on your mind.
Tip: Choose the path that supports your peace and emotional fulfillment.
Crystal Remedy: Labradorite, Moonstone, Amazonite
Sagittarius: Three of Cups, Two of Wands and Four of Cups
Social connections and celebrations may bring enjoyable moments this week, but your attention could also turn toward bigger ambitions. The Three of Cups highlights friendship and support, while the Two of Wands encourages you to explore future possibilities. The Four of Cups asks you to avoid becoming so focused on what is missing that you overlook what is already available. Enjoy the present while keeping your plans moving forward.
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Ritual: Connect with a friend and spend some time reflecting on your future aspirations.
Tip: Appreciate current blessings while remaining open to new experiences.
Crystal Remedy: Carnelian, Sunstone, Prehnite
Capricorn: Three of Pentacles, The Chariot and Queen of Wands
This is a productive week for collaboration, ambition and taking charge of your goals. The Three of Pentacles highlights teamwork and the value of shared expertise. The Chariot brings determination and forward momentum, while the Queen of Wands encourages you to express your confidence and leadership qualities. Your efforts could attract attention when you combine discipline with initiative. Don't hesitate to take a more visible role.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Ritual: Set one clear professional or personal goal and take a decisive step toward it.
Tip: Trust your abilities and let your actions demonstrate your leadership.
Crystal Remedy: Garnet, Tiger's Eye, Citrine
Aquarius: The Star, Seven of Wands and Two of Cups
Hope, resilience and meaningful connections shape your week. The Star encourages you to reconnect with your aspirations and believe in the possibilities ahead. The Seven of Wands reminds you to stand firm in your values, especially when faced with differing opinions. The Two of Cups brings the potential for harmony, cooperation or a heartfelt connection. Stay true to yourself while allowing supportive relationships to grow.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Ritual: Write an intention for something you hope to attract and keep it somewhere visible.
Tip: Protect your dreams while remaining open to genuine connection.
Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine, Lepidolite, Rose Quartz
Pisces: Queen of Cups, Knight of Cups and Six of Cups
A gentle, emotionally meaningful energy surrounds you this week. The Queen of Cups encourages self-care and emotional understanding, while the Knight of Cups brings romance, creativity and heartfelt gestures. The Six of Cups adds nostalgia and warmth, possibly bringing an old connection or cherished memory back into focus. Allow yourself to express your feelings, but remember to give your own emotional needs equal attention.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few moments journaling about the people and experiences that make you feel loved.
Tip: Let compassion guide your connections without forgetting your boundaries.
Crystal Remedy: Peach Moonstone, Morganite, Rhodochrosite
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com