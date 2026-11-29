Aries: High Priestess, Knight of Pentacles and Knight of Swords

Weekly Tarot Horoscope

This week encourages you to trust your intuition while remaining practical about your next steps. The High Priestess asks you to observe quietly and listen to your inner wisdom, while the Knight of Pentacles highlights patience and consistency. The Knight of Swords brings a burst of momentum toward the end of the week. Take time to understand a situation before acting, and then move forward with confidence. A thoughtful decision could lead to meaningful progress.

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Lucky Colour: Indigo

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Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in meditation before making an important decision.

Tip: Balance intuition with practical action.

Crystal Remedy: Amethyst, Fluorite, Blue Kyanite

Taurus: The Tower, Ace of Cups and Six of Wands

A significant shift may create space for a refreshing emotional beginning this week. The Tower suggests that an unexpected change could challenge an existing situation or belief. However, the Ace of Cups brings healing, renewed affection and fresh inspiration. The Six of Wands points toward recognition and success after navigating this transition. Don't resist necessary changes; they may help you move toward something more fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Ritual: Clear out something you no longer need and welcome fresh energy into your space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Ritual: Clear out something you no longer need and welcome fresh energy into your space. {{/usCountry}}

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Tip: Let go of what is unstable and remain open to new beginnings.

Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz, Labradorite, Sunstone

Gemini: Ten of Pentacles, The World and Judgement

This could be a particularly rewarding week for long-term goals, personal achievements and important life decisions. The Ten of Pentacles highlights stability and lasting rewards, while The World suggests the completion of a significant cycle. Judgement encourages you to reflect on your journey and answer a deeper calling. You may receive recognition or realize how much you have grown. Trust yourself as you prepare for a new chapter.

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Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Write down three achievements you are proud of and one new goal for the future.

Tip: Celebrate your progress while preparing for your next opportunity.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine, Pyrite, Clear Quartz

Cancer: Queen of Pentacles, King of Pentacles and Four of Swords

Stability, security and practical matters take priority this week. The Queen and King of Pentacles together suggest supportive partnerships, financial planning and a stronger foundation in your personal or professional life. However, the Four of Swords reminds you not to exhaust yourself while pursuing your responsibilities. Take time to rest, recharge and appreciate what you are building. A balanced approach will serve you well.

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Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend a little time organizing your finances and creating a peaceful space to relax.

Tip: Build security without neglecting your well-being.

Crystal Remedy: Moss Agate, Green Aventurine, Howlite

Leo: The Devil, Five of Swords and Six of Pentacles

This week asks you to examine unhealthy patterns, power struggles or situations that may be draining your energy. The Devil and Five of Swords suggest that attachment, ego or unnecessary conflict could complicate matters. The Six of Pentacles offers a reminder to restore balance through fairness, generosity and healthy boundaries. Be mindful of where you invest your time and attention. Choose mutual respect over winning every disagreement.

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Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Write down one habit or situation you are ready to release, then consciously let it go.

Tip: Protect your energy and seek relationships built on reciprocity.

Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline, Smoky Quartz, Rhodonite

Virgo: Seven of Swords, Ace of Pentacles and Nine of Swords

You may need to approach certain situations carefully this week, especially when dealing with trust, communication or important commitments. The Seven of Swords encourages you to pay attention to details and avoid making assumptions. The Ace of Pentacles brings the possibility of a promising practical opportunity, while the Nine of Swords highlights worries that could make things seem more difficult than they are. Stay grounded, check the facts and don't let anxiety overshadow potential progress.

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Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Ritual: Write down your worries and separate what you can control from what you cannot.

Tip: Protect your interests, but don't let fear prevent you from accepting a good opportunity.

Crystal Remedy: Tiger's Eye, Black Obsidian, Blue Lace Agate

Libra: Wheel of Fortune, The Hierophant and Temperance

A meaningful shift in circumstances could encourage you to reconsider your priorities this week. The Wheel of Fortune brings changing situations and unexpected possibilities, while The Hierophant highlights the value of guidance, structure and established wisdom. Temperance asks you to remain patient and maintain balance throughout the process. Rather than forcing outcomes, allow things to unfold while making thoughtful, measured choices.

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Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Begin each morning with a calming affirmation about balance and positive change.

Tip: Stay adaptable without abandoning your core values.

Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine, Sodalite, Amethyst

Scorpio: Two of Swords, Six of Swords and Nine of Cups

A decision you've been postponing may become easier to approach as the week progresses. The Two of Swords reflects uncertainty or conflicting feelings, while the Six of Swords suggests moving away from tension toward greater peace. The Nine of Cups brings emotional satisfaction and the possibility of getting closer to something you've genuinely wanted. Give yourself time to choose wisely, then allow yourself to enjoy the progress you make.

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Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Ritual: Sit quietly and visualize yourself releasing one situation that has been weighing on your mind.

Tip: Choose the path that supports your peace and emotional fulfillment.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite, Moonstone, Amazonite

Sagittarius: Three of Cups, Two of Wands and Four of Cups

Social connections and celebrations may bring enjoyable moments this week, but your attention could also turn toward bigger ambitions. The Three of Cups highlights friendship and support, while the Two of Wands encourages you to explore future possibilities. The Four of Cups asks you to avoid becoming so focused on what is missing that you overlook what is already available. Enjoy the present while keeping your plans moving forward.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Ritual: Connect with a friend and spend some time reflecting on your future aspirations.

Tip: Appreciate current blessings while remaining open to new experiences.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian, Sunstone, Prehnite

Capricorn: Three of Pentacles, The Chariot and Queen of Wands

This is a productive week for collaboration, ambition and taking charge of your goals. The Three of Pentacles highlights teamwork and the value of shared expertise. The Chariot brings determination and forward momentum, while the Queen of Wands encourages you to express your confidence and leadership qualities. Your efforts could attract attention when you combine discipline with initiative. Don't hesitate to take a more visible role.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Ritual: Set one clear professional or personal goal and take a decisive step toward it.

Tip: Trust your abilities and let your actions demonstrate your leadership.

Crystal Remedy: Garnet, Tiger's Eye, Citrine

Aquarius: The Star, Seven of Wands and Two of Cups

Hope, resilience and meaningful connections shape your week. The Star encourages you to reconnect with your aspirations and believe in the possibilities ahead. The Seven of Wands reminds you to stand firm in your values, especially when faced with differing opinions. The Two of Cups brings the potential for harmony, cooperation or a heartfelt connection. Stay true to yourself while allowing supportive relationships to grow.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write an intention for something you hope to attract and keep it somewhere visible.

Tip: Protect your dreams while remaining open to genuine connection.

Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine, Lepidolite, Rose Quartz

Pisces: Queen of Cups, Knight of Cups and Six of Cups

A gentle, emotionally meaningful energy surrounds you this week. The Queen of Cups encourages self-care and emotional understanding, while the Knight of Cups brings romance, creativity and heartfelt gestures. The Six of Cups adds nostalgia and warmth, possibly bringing an old connection or cherished memory back into focus. Allow yourself to express your feelings, but remember to give your own emotional needs equal attention.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few moments journaling about the people and experiences that make you feel loved.

Tip: Let compassion guide your connections without forgetting your boundaries.

Crystal Remedy: Peach Moonstone, Morganite, Rhodochrosite

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)