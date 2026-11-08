Weekly Tarot Horoscope, November 8 to November 15, 2026: Transformation and fresh perspectives may guide every sign

Aries: Death, Ace of Cups and Strength

Weekly Tarot Prediction

This week may bring a powerful personal transformation, helping you release an old chapter and welcome emotional renewal. A new relationship, creative opportunity, or fresh perspective could restore your enthusiasm. Be patient with yourself as you adjust to change. Your courage and emotional resilience will help you turn a difficult transition into a meaningful beginning.

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Lucky Colour: Burgundy

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Lucky Ritual: Write down one thing you're ready to release and one intention for your next chapter.

Tip: Embrace change without rushing your healing process.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite with Rose Quartz and Garnet.

Taurus: The Moon, Temperance and Seven of Pentacles

You may begin the week feeling uncertain about a situation, but patience will gradually bring greater clarity. Avoid making decisions based on assumptions or temporary emotions. Your long-term efforts may require more time to show results, particularly in career and finances. Trust steady progress rather than expecting immediate rewards.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few quiet minutes meditating before making important decisions.

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{{^usCountry}} Tip: Give situations time to develop before judging their potential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tip: Give situations time to develop before judging their potential. {{/usCountry}}

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Crystal Remedy: Moonstone and Amethyst with Moss Agate.

Gemini: Nine of Swords, Six of Cups and Three of Swords

Past experiences or unresolved emotional concerns may resurface this week. You could find yourself reflecting on an old relationship, disappointment, or missed opportunity. Avoid allowing nostalgia to reopen wounds that are ready to heal. Reach out to supportive people and give yourself permission to move forward.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Journal about an old emotional pattern you wish to release.

Tip: Learn from the past without allowing it to define your present.

Crystal Remedy: Lepidolite and Rhodochrosite with Pink Opal.

Cancer: Knight of Swords, High Priestess and Seven of Wands

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A busy week may bring important conversations, quick decisions, and situations that test your patience. While you may feel tempted to react immediately, your intuition could offer valuable guidance. Protect your boundaries and avoid sharing every plan with everyone. Choose your battles carefully and trust your inner judgment.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes in silence before responding to a challenging situation.

Tip: Balance decisive action with thoughtful observation.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite and Blue Kyanite with Black Tourmaline.

Leo: Five of Pentacles, Knight of Wands and Five of Swords

You may begin the week feeling overlooked, financially concerned, or uncertain about your professional direction. However, renewed motivation could encourage you to take action and explore new possibilities. Be mindful of workplace competition and unnecessary arguments. Avoid letting frustration push you into decisions that don't serve your interests.

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Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Lucky Ritual: Write down three strengths you can use to overcome a current challenge.

Tip: Protect your confidence and don't waste energy proving yourself to everyone.

Crystal Remedy: Sunstone and Carnelian with Smoky Quartz.

Virgo: King of Pentacles, Eight of Swords and Seven of Cups

Career and financial stability may be important themes, but self-doubt or too many choices could make progress feel complicated. You have the ability to build something secure, provided you avoid getting trapped in overthinking. Review your options carefully and focus on realistic opportunities rather than distractions.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Organize your financial goals and identify one practical next step.

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Tip: Trust your abilities and choose progress over perfection.

Crystal Remedy: Pyrite and Fluorite with Green Aventurine.

Libra: Three of Pentacles, Queen of Wands and The Devil

Collaboration and professional visibility may bring opportunities to demonstrate your abilities. Your confidence could attract attention, but be careful of unhealthy competition, workplace politics, or commitments that become overwhelming. In relationships, recognize the difference between genuine passion and emotional dependency.

Lucky Colour: Rose Gold

Lucky Ritual: Set one clear boundary around your time, money, or personal energy.

Tip: Use your confidence wisely and avoid situations that compromise your independence.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine and Tiger's Eye with Black Spinel.

Scorpio: The Chariot, Knight of Pentacles and Page of Cups

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You may feel determined to move toward an important goal, but lasting progress will require patience and consistency. A professional opportunity could develop gradually, while a thoughtful message or romantic gesture may bring emotional happiness. Stay focused without overlooking the smaller experiences that make the journey worthwhile.

Lucky Colour: Deep Teal

Lucky Ritual: Write down one long-term goal and commit to a small daily action.

Tip: Combine ambition with patience and emotional openness.

Crystal Remedy: Hematite and Green Jade with Morganite.

Sagittarius: Six of Pentacles, Ten of Wands and Judgement

You may find yourself balancing responsibilities while supporting others or managing shared commitments. Be mindful of taking on more than you can handle. A significant realization could help you reassess your priorities and make a decision that supports your future growth. Financially, maintain balance between giving and saving.

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Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Review your commitments and release one unnecessary responsibility.

Tip: Give generously, but remember to protect your own time and resources.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine and Bronzite with Clear Quartz.

Capricorn: Queen of Swords, Six of Swords and Eight of Pentacles

This week may encourage you to make practical decisions and move away from situations that no longer support your growth. You could become more focused on developing your skills, improving your work, or building a stable future. Consistent effort and clear thinking may help you make meaningful progress.

Lucky Colour: Steel Blue

Lucky Ritual: Spend time planning your weekly tasks and professional priorities.

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Tip: Stay disciplined and let your work speak for itself.

Crystal Remedy: Sodalite and Aquamarine with Pyrite.

Aquarius: Five of Wands, The Emperor and Ace of Pentacles

Competition or conflicting opinions may challenge you initially, but taking a structured approach could help you regain control. Your leadership abilities may become more visible, and a new financial or professional opportunity could emerge. Focus on building a strong foundation instead of getting caught up in disagreements.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down one practical financial or career goal and create a simple action plan.

Tip: Turn challenges into motivation and take responsibility for your next move.

Crystal Remedy: Tiger's Eye and Hematite with Green Aventurine.

Pisces: Seven of Swords, Four of Cups and Page of Swords

You may need to look more closely at situations that feel unclear or emotionally unsatisfying. Avoid ignoring important details or making assumptions about someone's intentions. A new piece of information could change your perspective and encourage you to explore a different direction. Stay curious, observant, and thoughtful.

Lucky Colour: Sea Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down one question you need clarity on and reflect before acting.

Tip: Trust your instincts, verify the facts, and remain open to new information.

Crystal Remedy: Blue Kyanite and Labradorite with Aquamarine.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)