Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 25 to October 31, 2026: Trusting your intuition and embracing new beginnings can help you navigate this week

Aries: The High Priestess and Seven of Wands

Weekly Tarot Horoscope

This week encourages you to trust your intuition while standing firm in your beliefs. You may face situations that test your patience or require you to protect your priorities. Avoid revealing every plan before the time is right, and let thoughtful action speak for itself. In relationships, maintain healthy boundaries without shutting others out. Professionally, quiet confidence and preparation can help you navigate competition.

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Lucky Colour: Indigo

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Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in meditation and set one clear intention for the week.

Tip: Trust your instincts, but support your decisions with practical judgment.

Crystal Remedy: Amethyst with Labradorite.

Taurus: Ace of Wands and The Magician

A burst of inspiration could bring fresh momentum to your ambitions. This is a promising week to initiate a project, explore a creative idea, or use your existing skills in a new way. Your confidence may grow when you focus on what is already within your reach. In love, taking the initiative could help create a more exciting connection. Financially, research new possibilities carefully before committing resources.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Ritual: Write down one new idea and take a practical first step toward bringing it to life.

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{{^usCountry}} Tip: Turn inspiration into progress through focused action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tip: Turn inspiration into progress through focused action. {{/usCountry}}

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Crystal Remedy: Carnelian and Citrine.

Gemini: Ten of Swords and Nine of Pentacles

You may be ready to move beyond a draining situation and reclaim your independence. Although an ending or disappointment could weigh on your mind, this week offers an opportunity to recognize your strengths and appreciate how far you have come. In relationships, prioritize connections that respect your individuality. At work, your skills and self-reliance may help you rebuild confidence and explore better opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Write down one thing you are ready to release and three achievements you are proud of.

Tip: Let an ending become the starting point for greater self-respect.

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Crystal Remedy: Smoky Quartz and Green Aventurine.

Cancer: Page of Wands and Two of Cups

Fresh enthusiasm and meaningful connections may shape your week. An invitation, conversation, or new idea could bring welcome excitement. Couples may rediscover their sense of partnership through shared activities, while singles could find themselves curious about someone new. Collaboration may also prove helpful professionally, particularly when both sides contribute openly and fairly.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Ritual: Reach out to someone you appreciate and express your gratitude sincerely.

Tip: Stay open to new experiences and nurture relationships built on mutual respect.

Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz and Sunstone.

Leo: Ace of Swords with Six of Cups

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Clarity and nostalgia may influence your decisions this week. A conversation or memory could help you understand a situation differently, especially if something from the past resurfaces. Use what you have learned without becoming attached to how things used to be. At work, clear communication can help resolve confusion, while in love, a sincere conversation may bring greater understanding.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Ritual: Reflect on a past lesson and write down how you can apply it to your present circumstances.

Tip: Let the wisdom of the past guide you without limiting your future.

Crystal Remedy: Blue Kyanite and Moonstone.

Virgo: The Devil and The Star

This week invites you to recognize what has been holding you back and reconnect with hope. A limiting habit, demanding commitment, or recurring worry may need a more honest look. Rather than expecting immediate change, focus on small decisions that restore your sense of direction. In relationships, seek healthier patterns, and professionally, allow yourself to consider possibilities beyond your current limitations.

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Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Write down one habit you want to change and choose a realistic step toward improvement.

Tip: You can acknowledge your struggles without losing sight of your potential.

Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline with Aquamarine.

Libra: Ace of Pentacles and Five of Wands

A promising opportunity may arrive alongside competition or conflicting opinions. You could be exploring a new professional path, financial goal, or practical commitment that requires patience and persistence. Avoid allowing comparisons to distract you from your own progress. In relationships, address differences constructively rather than trying to win every disagreement.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Ritual: Organize your priorities and identify one opportunity worth pursuing this week.

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Tip: Focus on building something valuable instead of competing for approval.

Crystal Remedy: Pyrite with Green Jade.

Scorpio: The Fool with Death

A significant shift in perspective may encourage you to step into unfamiliar territory. You could feel ready to leave an outdated routine, release an attachment, or begin a new chapter. Although change may bring uncertainty, you do not need to have every answer before taking a thoughtful first step. In love and career, make room for growth by reconsidering what no longer aligns with your goals.

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Lucky Ritual: Clear away one item that represents an old phase and set an intention for what you wish to welcome next.

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Tip: Embrace fresh beginnings while allowing yourself time to adjust.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite and Black Obsidian.

Sagittarius: Two of Wands with The Chariot

Your ambitions may become clearer as you consider your next move. This is a useful week to plan ahead, explore new directions, and commit to a goal that deserves your energy. Progress may depend on balancing a broad vision with disciplined action. In relationships, honest discussions about the future can be valuable, while professionally, a clear strategy may help you advance.

Lucky Colour: Cobalt Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down one long-term goal and outline three steps you can take toward it.

Tip: Choose your direction carefully, then move forward with consistency.

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Crystal Remedy: Tiger’s Eye with Sodalite.

Capricorn: Queen of Wands and Eight of Swords

You may have more confidence and ability than you currently recognize. Self-doubt or fear of making the wrong decision could hold you back, but you can begin changing that pattern by taking manageable steps. At work, share your ideas instead of waiting for perfect conditions. In love, allow yourself to be seen rather than assuming vulnerability will lead to disappointment.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Stand before a mirror and affirm one quality you value about yourself.

Tip: Do not let uncertainty overshadow your strengths.

Crystal Remedy: Sunstone and Hematite.

Aquarius: Judgement with Six of Swords

A period of reflection may help you understand what needs to change before you move forward. You could be reconsidering an important decision, learning from a past experience, or gradually leaving a stressful situation behind. Give yourself permission to choose a calmer path without feeling obligated to revisit every old conflict. Professionally and personally, thoughtful transitions may bring greater clarity.

Lucky Colour: Pale Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down one lesson from the past and one intention for a more peaceful week ahead.

Tip: Take the lessons with you, but leave unnecessary burdens behind.

Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine with Clear Quartz.

Pisces: Five of Cups and Three of Cups

Although disappointment may still occupy your thoughts, this week reminds you that support and happiness remain within reach. Reconnecting with friends or spending time with people who understand you could lift your spirits. In love, avoid allowing past hurt to overshadow present possibilities. At work, collaboration and encouragement may help you regain motivation and see new options.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Contact a friend or loved one and make time for a meaningful conversation.

Tip: Honor your feelings while making space for joy, connection, and renewed hope.

Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite with Rose Quartz.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)