Panchang January 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 9 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha upto 11:08 AM after which Ashtami will start.
Published on Jan 09, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha upto 11:08 AM after which Ashtami will start. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect. Parigha Yoga will be in effect upto 10:50 AM after which Shiva will start. Vanija Karana will be in effect upto 11:08 AM, after which Vishti cast its effect upto 11:40 PM , after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 07:15 

Sunset: 17:41 

Tithi: Shukla Saptami (upto 11:08 AM), Ashtami

 Nakshatra: Revati

 Yoga Parigha (upto 10:50 AM), Shiva

Karana Vanija (upto 11:08 AM), Vishti (upto 11:40 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:07 PM to 12:49 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:13 PM to 02:54 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:23 PM to 05:41 PM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

