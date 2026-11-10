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Virgo Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: A new project may not be the best idea for fresh investment today; wait for a better opportunity

Virgo Horoscope Today: Best for purposeful effort and conversations with siblings. Watch fresh financial commitments to projects.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 04:06:08 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Virgo Horoscope (Canva)
Virgo Horoscope (Canva)

A call with a younger sibling will bring a cordial exchange and a welcome sense of support. Today will require sincere hard work, and your goals will ask for extra effort and courage. Your dedication will bring positive results, so there is substance behind the busy pace. The Moon in Scorpio in your third house all day helps initiative flow, with calls and short trips going well. You will feel readier to begin a task that requires your own involvement. A nearby errand or a useful conversation will give that energy somewhere practical to go. Progress will come through what you take up personally, and family encouragement will make the effort feel less solitary.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Married life will remain peaceful. You will have room to discuss the day in an ordinary, settled way, even when responsibilities are demanding. Lovers will feel joyful, and an affectionate exchange will bring pleasure into the busier hours. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, makes a dealing serious and formal: promises will be taken at face value, and commitments made today will stick. A relationship conversation will therefore carry weight beyond the moment in which it happens. You may also receive pleasing news from your children, giving family life another encouraging subject. Say clearly what you are ready to undertake. Your willingness to be dependable will have a definite place in personal conversations today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Work will require sustained attention, and reaching your goal will take more effort than a quick attempt. Your dedication will produce a positive result, with courage helping you take up the part that feels demanding. Students are likely to find the day useful when study is approached as a task to complete in stages. The Sun in Libra, your second house, brings authority, seniors and self-respect into family speech and money discussions. At work, you will be conscious of how you explain your contribution and how a senior responds to it. A formal exchange will bring expectations into focus. The day favors direct involvement in the work that matters most. Start with the task whose progress depends on your own effort, then allow enough time to carry it through.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The day's demands will make your pace important. You will feel willing to act, and a useful call or short trip will give the hours a sense of movement. Support from a younger sibling will lighten the mood, while peaceful personal relationships will give you a settled place to return to. The day favors allowing an interval after sustained effort, especially once the main task has reached a stopping point. You will enjoy knowing that something worthwhile has moved forward. Give the evening enough room for an easy conversation and a quieter rhythm.

Tip for the Day: Put courage into today's work and keep fresh project funding on hold.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Get your Horoscope Today and explore Horoscope 2026 trends for all zodiac signs. Reveal hidden meanings in your angel numbers, check the festival calendar, and test your bond with our compatibility calculator.
Get your Horoscope Today and explore Horoscope 2026 trends for all zodiac signs. Reveal hidden meanings in your angel numbers, check the festival calendar, and test your bond with our compatibility calculator.
Home/Virgo Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: A new project may not be the best idea for fresh investment today; wait for a better opportunity
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