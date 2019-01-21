Six reported dead in Karnataka boat capsize

Six people are reported to have died after a boat capsized near Karwar, in Karnataka, earlier today. According to initial reports, there were 24 people on board the boat.

So far, fishermen and coastguards have found six bodies and are looking for the others missing.

The Indian Navy has also been roped in to assist in the search operation off Karwar bridge in Kali River.

The Navy’s Chetak helicopters were airborne from Goa at 1705 to assist in the search and rescue operations. Naval divers have also been sent to the spot.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 17:54 IST