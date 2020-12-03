Actor Shiv Kumar Verma suffering from COPD, CINTAA requests help from Salman Khan, Akshay, Amitabh and Vidya Balan

bollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:35 IST

Actor Shiv Kumar Verma, who has featured in several films including Halla Bol, is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and is also suspected to have contracted coronavirus. The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has sought financial help from fans as well as industry stalwarts in a bid to help the actor ail through the tough times.

Amit Behl of CINTAA told Hindustan Times that they got the news only on Wednesday and immediately transferred Rs 50,000 for his help, in accordance with the rules of CINTAA. He also revealed that Shiv Kumar is an active member of the association and his daughter approached them for help.

“The reports (for coronavirus) may take time but we are preparing for the worse. As soon as we could manage to get details of his bank account, we posted the social media message seeking help,” he said, adding, “He is suffering from multiple issues.”

Earlier, CINTAA had tweeted, “AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan.” CINTAA also shared bank details of Shivkumar so that well-wishers can swiftly come to the aid of the ailing actor.

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4MYcEtmBIN — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

CINTAA posted the same message thrice in past 12 hours, tagging Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Manoj Joshi, among a few others in the tweets.

An India Today report said the actor is on ventilator. Shiv Kumar has featured in films like Baazi Zindagi Ki and Halla Bol, apart from several popular TV shows.

