Akshay Kumar to recreate Tip Tip Barsa Paani for Sooryavanshi, calls it ‘synonymous with me & my career’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who featured in Raveena Tandon’s hit ‘90s number Tip tip Barsa Paani, will recreate the song in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, in which he plays a cop. The original song, picturised on Raveena and Akshay, was made iconic by yellow sari and her sensuous moves. Mohra, the film that featured the song, also had Akshay playing a police inspector.

Akshay announced the remake on Twitter and wrote, “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.”

I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way pic.twitter.com/UtH5iDS0i9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 20, 2019

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is currently being shot and is slated to hit theatres next year. The film also features Katrina Kaif, and is the fourth instalment in the filmmaker’s interconnected universe of cop movies.

According to a BollywoodHungama report, the film’s producers initially wanted a remake of Mamata Kulkarni’s Bholi Bhali Ladki from Sabse Bada Khiladi, but Akshay’s suggestion won. Ratan Jain, head honcho of Venus, who has worked with Akshay in several hit films, gave away the rights of the song as Akshay himself is featured in the remake, the report added. Jain was also quoted as saying that Sooryavanshi is being made on a big scale, hence they will “definitely take care of the quality of the song.”

Watch the original song here:

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.

