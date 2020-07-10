e-paper
Angad Bedi reveals secret behind happy marriage with Neha Dhupia

During an interactive session with fans on Instagram, Angad Bedi said that marrying Neha Dhupia was the ‘best decision’ that he has ever made.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married on May 10, 2018.
Angad Bedi opened up about his marriage with Neha Dhupia during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. When asked by a fan about the ‘secret’ to his happy married life, the actor had some pearls of wisdom.

“Ek chup… Sau sukh (Least said, soonest mended),” Angad replied, advocating quick resolution of arguments without a nasty war of words. Another fan asked him, “What is your marriage like?” He shared a picture with Neha and their daughter Mehr and said, “Best decision ever…”

This year, Angad and Neha completed two years of marital bliss. They got married in an intimate anand karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter named Mehr, in November that year.

Hindustantimes

On their two-year wedding anniversary, Angad and Neha interacted with their fans via an Instagram live. During the chat, she asked him what was the ‘scariest part’ of getting married to her and what was going on in his mind during the pheras.

Angad gave a sweet response and said, “Honey, when I decided that I should be married to you and you should be my wife, there was nothing scary at all. In fact, I enjoyed our lovely, small wedding. I was very happy, even when I was taking that last phera, because I was getting married to the love of my life.”

Earlier, on Neha’s podcast #NoFilterNeha, Angad said that she got pregnant before their wedding. Talking about how they went to her house in Delhi and told her parents about their decision to get married, he said that it was quite ‘dramatic’.

Angad said that Neha’s mother scolded him a lot, but he eventually managed to convince them. “I put my point forward because I was being very honest. I went with the right intention. Everybody makes mistakes but for me, this was not a mistake because this had to be done non-linear so that we could settle down. Daant suni, jhaad suni (I listened to a lot of scolding). It went on and on. Then I got fed up. I said, ‘Ek second (One second).’ She said, ‘Ki hai (What is it)?’ I was like, ‘You should be glad that I’m not firing blanks,’” he said.

On the work front, Angad will be seen next in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The film will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

