Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan wrap up shooting for Sui Dhaaga. See pic

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are all set for their next release, Sui Dhaga- Made In India as the actors wrapped up shooting for the film today.

Taking to Twitter, Anushka uploaded a candid picture of co-star Varun, director Sharat Kataria and herself. She captioned the image as, “A truly special film by a truly special story-teller, #SharatKataria.. Mauji and Mamta are coming to tell their story on Sept 28 at a theatre near you.. @SuiDhaagaFilm @Varun_dvn #ShootWrap.”

A truly special film by a truly special story-teller, #SharatKataria.. Mauji and Mamta are coming to tell their story on Sept 28 at a theatre near you.. @SuiDhaagaFilm @Varun_dvn #ShootWrap pic.twitter.com/Ky4bPXnOvE — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 2, 2018

‘Sui - Made In India’ is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta and Mauji, rooted in an earthy town of India.

The love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

